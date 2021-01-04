Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Healthcare Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The smart healthcare market is poised to grow by $224.86 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period.
This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for remote health monitoring and increasing focus on patient engagement.
The study identifies the increasing adoption of wearables as another of the prime reasons driving the smart healthcare market growth during the next few years.
The robust vendor analysis provided in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart healthcare market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Alphabet Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Also, the smart healthcare market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Solution
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zbjvy1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: