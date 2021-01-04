Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Healthcare Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart healthcare market is poised to grow by $224.86 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period.

This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for remote health monitoring and increasing focus on patient engagement.

The study identifies the increasing adoption of wearables as another of the prime reasons driving the smart healthcare market growth during the next few years.

The robust vendor analysis provided in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart healthcare market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Alphabet Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Also, the smart healthcare market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Solution

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Solution
  • Telemedicine - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • mHealth - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • EHR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Smart pills - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Solution

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • General Electric Co.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

