Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Healthcare Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The smart healthcare market is poised to grow by $224.86 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period.



This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for remote health monitoring and increasing focus on patient engagement.



The study identifies the increasing adoption of wearables as another of the prime reasons driving the smart healthcare market growth during the next few years.



The robust vendor analysis provided in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart healthcare market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Alphabet Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Also, the smart healthcare market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Solution

Market segments

Comparison by Solution

Telemedicine - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

mHealth - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

EHR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Smart pills - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Solution

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Alphabet Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

General Electric Co.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

