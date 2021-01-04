Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fixed Income Derivatives" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Since the financial crisis, hedging, trading, pricing and risk measurement of fixed income derivatives have changed. This virtual course will provide you with an in-depth knowledge of how to use fixed income derivatives for trading and hedging as well as how to measure and manage risk.



Exercises will give you hands-on experience with using fixed income derivatives. More advanced swap structures will be introduced and analysed.

Key Topics Covered:



Cap, Floors and Collars

Cross Currency Swaps

Interest Rate Swaps

Repos

Swaptions

Asset Swaps

OIS-discounting

OTC and Central Clearing

EMIR

IBOR Transition

