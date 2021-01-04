Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The telerehabilitation systems market is poised to grow by $329.69 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period.



This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, imbalance between high patient influx and understaffing at health centers, and improved Internet connectivity.



This study identifies the advent of advanced technologies as another of the prime reasons driving the telerehabilitation systems market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic alliances and increasing adoption of data-based decision-making will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The telerehabilitation systems market report covers the following areas:

Telerehabilitation systems market sizing

Telerehabilitation systems market forecast

Telerehabilitation systems market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading telerehabilitation systems market vendors that include Cisco Systems Inc., CoRehab srl, Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies SL, GestureTek Health, High Tech Productions BV, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MIRA Rehab Ltd., NeoRehab, and REHAMETRICS.COM. Also, the telerehabilitation systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cisco Systems Inc.

CoRehab srl

Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies SL

GestureTek Health

High Tech Productions BV

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

MIRA Rehab Ltd.

NeoRehab

REHAMETRICS.COM

