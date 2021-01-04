Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The telerehabilitation systems market is poised to grow by $329.69 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period.
This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, imbalance between high patient influx and understaffing at health centers, and improved Internet connectivity.
This study identifies the advent of advanced technologies as another of the prime reasons driving the telerehabilitation systems market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic alliances and increasing adoption of data-based decision-making will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The telerehabilitation systems market report covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading telerehabilitation systems market vendors that include Cisco Systems Inc., CoRehab srl, Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies SL, GestureTek Health, High Tech Productions BV, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MIRA Rehab Ltd., NeoRehab, and REHAMETRICS.COM. Also, the telerehabilitation systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rx0drj
