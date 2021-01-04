Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The telerehabilitation systems market is poised to grow by $329.69 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period.

This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, imbalance between high patient influx and understaffing at health centers, and improved Internet connectivity.

This study identifies the advent of advanced technologies as another of the prime reasons driving the telerehabilitation systems market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic alliances and increasing adoption of data-based decision-making will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The telerehabilitation systems market report covers the following areas:

  • Telerehabilitation systems market sizing
  • Telerehabilitation systems market forecast
  • Telerehabilitation systems market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading telerehabilitation systems market vendors that include Cisco Systems Inc., CoRehab srl, Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies SL, GestureTek Health, High Tech Productions BV, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MIRA Rehab Ltd., NeoRehab, and REHAMETRICS.COM. Also, the telerehabilitation systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • CoRehab srl
  • Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies SL
  • GestureTek Health
  • High Tech Productions BV
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • MIRA Rehab Ltd.
  • NeoRehab
  • REHAMETRICS.COM

