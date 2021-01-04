ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 2 - 4 JANUARY 2021
On 4 November 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2020 up to and including no later than end February 2021. For details please see announcement no. 87 of 4 November 2020.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
|
458,000
|
109.82
|
50,298,268
|21/12/2020
|12,000
|114.26
|1,371,120
|22/12/2020
|13,000
|113.79
|1,479,270
|23/12/2020
|13,000
|112.96
|1,468,480
|28/12/2020
|13,000
|112.29
|1,459,770
|29/12/2020
|13,000
|111.46
|1,448,980
|30/12/2020
|13,000
|109.79
|1,427,270
|Accumulated
|535,000
|110.19
|58,953,158
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 535,000 at a total amount of DKK 58,953,158.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,894,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.11%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,805,533.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451
Formats available: