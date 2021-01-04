ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 2 - 4 JANUARY 2021

On 4 November 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2020 up to and including no later than end February 2021. For details please see announcement no. 87 of 4 November 2020.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



458,000



109.82



50,298,268 21/12/2020 12,000 114.26 1,371,120 22/12/2020 13,000 113.79 1,479,270 23/12/2020 13,000 112.96 1,468,480 28/12/2020 13,000 112.29 1,459,770 29/12/2020 13,000 111.46 1,448,980 30/12/2020 13,000 109.79 1,427,270 Accumulated 535,000 110.19 58,953,158

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 535,000 at a total amount of DKK 58,953,158.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,894,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.11%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,805,533.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451

