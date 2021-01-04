ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 2 - 4 JANUARY 2021

On 4 November 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2020 up to and including no later than end February 2021. For details please see announcement no. 87 of 4 November 2020.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)

 
Total, last announcement 

458,000		 

109.82		 

50,298,268
21/12/202012,000114.261,371,120
22/12/202013,000113.791,479,270
23/12/202013,000112.961,468,480
28/12/202013,000112.291,459,770
29/12/202013,000111.461,448,980
30/12/202013,000109.791,427,270
Accumulated535,000110.1958,953,158

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 535,000 at a total amount of DKK 58,953,158.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,894,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.11%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,805,533.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451

