The baby car seat market was valued at US$ 5,422.9 Mn in 2019 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2028.



This research report describes leading continents and their major countries, along with profiles of key players operating in the overall market and their planned developments. The report further defines the overall market dynamics such as drivers, challenges, and opportunities prevalent in the market. Each market segment is analyzed in the study for the period of 2018 to 2028 with 2019 as the base year while the period from 2020 to 2028 is considered for the CAGR calculation.



Child Safety Regulations Expected To Boost The Demand Of Baby Car Seats



In 2019, the booster car seat segment dominated the market and expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The usage of booster car seats reduces the risk of injury associated with any kind of vehicle collision. In addition to this, booster car seats are particularly effective during side-impact crashes that result in either death or severe injury. These car seats further bifurcated into high back booster seats and backless booster car seats. Backless booster car seats are purchased more as they are economical and more preferred by the parents. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children between the age group of 4 to 8 are safer using booster car seats when compared with seat belts.



Online Distribution Channel Expected To Witness The Fastest Growth During The Forecast Period



Online distribution channels expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the preference towards online shopping among the population across the globe. Manufacturers focus on displaying the products through their own websites or third party e-retailers such as amazon.com, eBay among others. In addition to this, manufacturers also look after displaying the exact product features and the usages through these platforms in order to give a better understanding of the product. The U.S online shopping for baby care products recorded over US$ 300 Bn sales in 2019. The presence of different options for brands and discounts resulted in the inclination towards online shopping among the population. However, offline shopping dominated the market owing to the preference of the consumers towards experiencing the products physically.



Rules And Regulations Imposed by the Government in Europe resulted in more purchases of Baby Car Seats



In 2019, Europe held a significant market share in terms of value. The wide adoption of baby car seats along with strict regulations and policies has resulted in rising in the demand for baby car seats. According to the European Commission, all the member states are obligated to use car seats to ensure the safety and protection of children. For instance in Germany, children who are shorter than 150 centimeters are required to use booster car seats specific to their height and weight.



