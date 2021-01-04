ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 28 December 2020 to 30 December 2020:

Number of

A shares Average purchase

price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 8,854 109,055,951 28 December 2020 240 12,785.6667 3,068,560 29 December 2020 230 12,720.3478 2,925,680 30 December 2020 235 12,807.3617 3,009,730 Total 28-30 December 2020 705 9,003,970 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 747 12,771.5887 9,540,377 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 10,306 127,600,298 Number of

B shares Average purchase

price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 35,409 465,425,973 28 December 2020 1,200 13,779.0000 16,534,800 29 December 2020 1,150 13,687.2000 15,740,280 30 December 2020 1,200 13,773.9917 16,528,790 Total 28-30 December 2020 3,550 48,803,870 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,273 13,747.5690 31,248,224 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 41,232 545,478,068

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 119,176 A shares and 511,811 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.15% of the share capital.

Page 1 of 2

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 4 January 2021



Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

Attachments