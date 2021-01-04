ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 28 December 2020 to 30 December 2020:
|Number of
A shares
|Average purchase
price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|8,854
|109,055,951
|28 December 2020
|240
|12,785.6667
|3,068,560
|29 December 2020
|230
|12,720.3478
|2,925,680
|30 December 2020
|235
|12,807.3617
|3,009,730
|Total 28-30 December 2020
|705
|9,003,970
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|747
|12,771.5887
|9,540,377
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|10,306
|127,600,298
|Number of
B shares
|Average purchase
price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|35,409
|465,425,973
|28 December 2020
|1,200
|13,779.0000
|16,534,800
|29 December 2020
|1,150
|13,687.2000
|15,740,280
|30 December 2020
|1,200
|13,773.9917
|16,528,790
|Total 28-30 December 2020
|3,550
|48,803,870
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|2,273
|13,747.5690
|31,248,224
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|41,232
|545,478,068
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 119,176 A shares and 511,811 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.15% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 4 January 2021
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
