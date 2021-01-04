ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 28 December 2020 to 30 December 2020:

 Number of
A shares		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)8,854 109,055,951
28 December 202024012,785.66673,068,560
29 December 202023012,720.34782,925,680
30 December 202023512,807.36173,009,730
Total 28-30 December 2020705 9,003,970
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*74712,771.58879,540,377
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)10,306 127,600,298
    
 Number of
B shares		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)35,409 465,425,973
28 December 20201,20013,779.000016,534,800
29 December 20201,15013,687.200015,740,280
30 December 20201,20013,773.991716,528,790
Total 28-30 December 20203,550 48,803,870
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,27313,747.569031,248,224
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)41,232 545,478,068
        

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 119,176 A shares and 511,811 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.15% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 4 January 2021

