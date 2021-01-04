Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Renal Cell Carcinoma: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is the most common type of kidney cancer in adults, making up 90-95% of all kidney cancer cases. Globally, RCC represents the sixth most frequently diagnosed cancer in men and 10th in women. RCC consists of a heterogeneous group of tumors with distinct genetic and metabolic defects. The major histologic RCC subtype is ccRCC, which represents 80-95% of cases (as shown in Table 2). Other forms of the disease, usually referred as non-clear cell RCC (nccRCC), include papillary RCC (PRCC), chromophobe RCC (ChRCC), translocation carcinoma, medullary carcinoma, and collecting duct carcinoma. At present, metastatic RCC (mRCC) is considered incurable, with only a small minority of patients achieving a complete response (CR) to treatment. However, major advances in the treatment landscape within the past 15 years have significantly improved progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS).



A total of 7 new entrants are expected to launch over the forecast period in the 8MM from 2018-2028 while specific marketed agents are expected to undergo label expansion. The competition will be particularly fierce in renal cell carcinoma, immune checkpoint inhibitors and combinations thereof competing for market share in the adjuvant setting and in fist-line treatment of metastatic RCC. No drugs are currently in late development for nccRCC leaving the treatment of that population an unmet need within the forecast period.



Key Questions Answered:



Seven late-stage pipeline agents are going to enter the renal cell carcinoma market from 2018 onwards. What impact will these agents have on the market?

Which of these drugs will have the highest peak sales, and why?

What are the current unmet needs in renal cell carcinoma, which pipeline agents are positioned to counter these unmet needs? What are the opportunities for R&D?

What is the market outlook in the 8MM from 2018-2028? Consideration of major patent expiries, launch of new premium priced agents and expected label expansions.

What are the main corporate trends? Who are the current and future players?

Scope of the report:



Overview of renal cell carcinoma including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

Topline renal cell carcinoma market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting renal cell carcinoma therapeutics sales in the 8MM.

Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global renal cell carcinoma therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Renal Cell Carcinoma: Executive Summary

2.1 The RCC market is expected to grow to $6.4B in 2028

2.2 The Development of Combination Treatments Is the Pillar of Corporate Strategies in RCC

2.3 Opportunities Remain for More Effective Therapies and Treatments for nccRCC

2.4 The RCC Pipeline Is Diverse, Comprising Label Expansions and Novel Mechanisms of Action

2.5 What Do Physicians Think?



3 Introduction



4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.2 Prognostic models

4.3 Biomarkers

4.4 Clinical Staging



5 Epidemiology

5.1 Disease Background

5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

5.3 Global and Historical Trends

5.4 Forecast Methodology

5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for RCC (2018-2028)

5.5.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of RCC

5.5.2 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of RCC

5.5.3 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of RCC

5.5.4 Diagnosed Incident Cases of RCC by Stage at Diagnosis

5.5.5 Diagnosed Incident Cases of RCC Stage IV by Prognostic Model

5.5.6 Diagnosed Incident Cases of RCC Stage IV by Biomarkers

5.5.7 Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RCC

5.5.8 10-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RCC

5.6 Discussion

5.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

5.6.2 Limitations of the Analysis

5.6.3 Strengths of the Analysis



6 Disease Management



7 Competitive Assessment



8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment



9 Pipeline Assessment



10 Current and Future Players



11 Market Outlook



12 Appendix



Companies Mentioned





Altor Biosciences

Aveo Pharma

Bayer

Calithera Biosciences

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals

Eisai

Merck kGaA

AstraZeneca

Betta Pharmaceuticals

Bristol-Myers-Squibb

Exelixis

Merck & Co.

Nektar Therapeutics

Novartis

Pfizer

