Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Framework Analysis - 2021 - Global Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers - John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS, SDF, Kubota Corporation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2021 edition of the report provides a holistic SFAS framework analysis, developed by Wheelen & Hunger, on each of the Global Top 6 Agriculture Equipment manufacturers based on an analysis of each OEM's strategic positioning and its degree of responsiveness to its internal & external environment respectively.
The report provides insights & inputs to be incorporated into the broader competitive assessment, strategic planning & decision making processes.
The objective of the analysis is to assess as to how favorably is each company positioned and how responsive it is to the nature, degree & pace of changes taking place within its internal and external environment respectively. The framework generates an insightful snapshot of the prevailing, holistic strategic equation for each company by identifying, weighing, prioritizing & ranking significant strategic factors present in the internal & external environment through an Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) matrix & External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) matrix respectively.
These strategic factors are then ranked based on the strategic significance & potential degree of impact along-with each respective company's corresponding degree of responsiveness to these factors. The final Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) matrix amalgamates the IFAS & EFAS matrices into a single matrix followed by a re-evaluation & second level ranking & responsiveness rating which leads to the generation of an overall score, thus, providing a holistic, overarching strategic view on each market player.
The numeric SFAS scores and the analysis produced by the framework, thus, are highly useful for competitive & comparative analysis from a current as well as emerging perspective with the framework assessing the strategic positioning & the degree of responsiveness of each company towards the present as well as emerging market dynamics, thereby, analyzing the ability to be able to create & capitalize on potential growth opportunities effectively by harnessing & navigating the changing market & technology landscape effectively while leveraging structural & core strengths and negating threats & overcoming challenges simultaneously.
The report will be useful for:
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1 - Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers
a) Founded
b) Headquartered
c) Business Segments
d) Employees
e) Products, Services Portfolio and Key Competitors
f) Market Capitalization
g) Key Executives
h) Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure
Section 2 - Financial Performance Snapshot -
1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend
2. Revenues Split by Key Business Segments
3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
6. Return on Sales Trend
7. Profitability Growth Trend
8. Cash Flow from Operations
9. R&D Expenditure Trend
10.CAPEX Trend
Section 3 - Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) Matrix - For each of the 6 Key Industry OEMs
Section 4 - External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) Matrix
Section 5 - Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Matrix - With reprioritization, quantification & ranking of respective strategic factors deriving from IFAS & EFAS matrices.
Section 6 - Comparative Ranking of Industry Players - based on SFAS Scores
Section 7 - Global Agriculture Equipment Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
Section 8 - Key Market & Technology Trends - Analysis of Key Trends poised to Shape & Transform the future
Section 9 - Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 10 - Strategic Market Outlook
1. Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Agriculture Equipment
2. Global Demand Outlook for Agriculture Equipment
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c2rest
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: