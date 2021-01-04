Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Process Analyzer Market With COVID-19 Impact, By Liquid Analyzer (MLSS, TOC, pH, Liquid Density, Conductivity, Dissolved Oxygen), Gas Analyzer (Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Moisture, Toxic Gas, Hydrogen Sulfide), Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The process analyzer market was valued at USD 7.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2025; it is expected to record a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2025.



The growth of the process analyzer market is driven by rising demand for water and wastewater treatment, increase use of process analyzer in drug safety, and fiscal policy measures by regional financial institutions to boost the process analyzer market during the COVID-19 crisis.



COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread across 215 countries worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world. The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic. The foreseeable decline in the growth of industries may have a considerable direct impact on the process analyzer market.



A process analyzer is a device or a combination of devices that determines the chemical composition of the substances involved in a chemical process directly, or by measuring the physical parameters indicative of composition. There are different types of process analytical instruments such as liquid analyzers, and gas analyzers.



Process liquid analyzers measure the composition of liquid samples. These are widely used to check contamination in wastewater, drinking water, and pure water; to gauge product contamination, and monitor effluents. The liquid analyzers considered in this study include pH/ORP analyzers, conductivity analyzers, turbidity analyzers, TOC analyzers, and liquid density analyzers. Gas analyzers are utilized for the analysis of various gases found in the process gas stream.

The major users of gas analyzers are chemical plants, power plants, and the steel & petrochemical industries. The gas analyzers, considered for this study include oxygen analyzers, carbon dioxide analyzers, hydrogen sulfide analyzers, and moisture analyzers.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Process Analyzer Market, by Liquid Analyzer



7 Process Analyzer Market, by Gas Analyzer



8 Process Analyzer Market, by Industry



9 Geographic Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



Key Players

ABB

Emerson

Siemens

Endress+Hauser

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Mettler-Toledo

Suez

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Ametek

Anton Paar

Right to Win



Other Key Players

Hach

Shimadzu

Jumo

Applied Analytics

Vega Grieshaber

Omega Engineering

SartoriUS

Schmidt+Haensch

Lemis Baltic

Horiba

Berthold Technologies

Kyoto Electronics

Michell Instruments

Sinar Technology

Gow Mac Instruments

Startup/SME Players

Skalar

UIC

Comet Analytics

TOC Systems

Sensotech

Bopp & Reuther

Rototherm

Integrated Sensing Systems

LAR

Eltra

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ig4ydl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900