This study covers the impact of AI capabilities on the geospatial value-added services market. The discussion includes key industry trends, evolving requirements, future market predictions, and essentials of sustainable business models across key use cases. The study also covers relevant action points for geospatial value-added services market participants.
The geospatial value-added services market is seeing an influx of new participants owing to cheaper satellite data products and services and enabling information and communication technologies. Established incumbents have to compete with not only these participants but also new customer groups arising from the evolution of new use cases.
The market's uptake of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities is bringing multiple disruptions. There is a rising need to better understand evolving customer requirements along with the potential impact of AI and the essentials of sustainable business models within the value-added services market.
The convergence of geospatial and AI capabilities is driving the evolution of the geospatial services market. AI advancements are giving actionable intelligence access to existing and new customer groups. Expansion of sensing and transmission capabilities has converged the volume and velocity of datasets in geospatial solutions, driving the need for advanced AI to capture relevant data for creating and delivering useful intelligence.
The increasing diversity of datasets entering geospatial solutions is also necessitating enhanced capabilities for differentiation and suitable data processing for relevant information output. AI capabilities are expected to meet such requirements, thus changing the geospatial value-added services landscape. AI is also expected to enhance the value of data in geospatial solutions, enabling solutions developers to achieve more insights through relevant data enrichment.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Dashboard
Growth Environment - Market Overview
Visioning Scenarios
Growth Pipeline
IBM's AI Contributions to the Geospatial Domain
Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities
Growth Strategy and Implementation
Appendix
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
