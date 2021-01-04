Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence Enabling the Global Geospatial Value-added Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study covers the impact of AI capabilities on the geospatial value-added services market. The discussion includes key industry trends, evolving requirements, future market predictions, and essentials of sustainable business models across key use cases. The study also covers relevant action points for geospatial value-added services market participants.



The geospatial value-added services market is seeing an influx of new participants owing to cheaper satellite data products and services and enabling information and communication technologies. Established incumbents have to compete with not only these participants but also new customer groups arising from the evolution of new use cases.

The market's uptake of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities is bringing multiple disruptions. There is a rising need to better understand evolving customer requirements along with the potential impact of AI and the essentials of sustainable business models within the value-added services market.



The convergence of geospatial and AI capabilities is driving the evolution of the geospatial services market. AI advancements are giving actionable intelligence access to existing and new customer groups. Expansion of sensing and transmission capabilities has converged the volume and velocity of datasets in geospatial solutions, driving the need for advanced AI to capture relevant data for creating and delivering useful intelligence.



The increasing diversity of datasets entering geospatial solutions is also necessitating enhanced capabilities for differentiation and suitable data processing for relevant information output. AI capabilities are expected to meet such requirements, thus changing the geospatial value-added services landscape. AI is also expected to enhance the value of data in geospatial solutions, enabling solutions developers to achieve more insights through relevant data enrichment.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Experiential Study

5-step Process to Transformational Growth

Strategic Imperatives for Geospatial Value-added Services Providers

Growth Environment - Market Overview

Geospatial Value-added Services Market - Overview of Services Provider Landscape

Large and Small Satellites - Planned & Installed Base

Market Evolution - Integration and Automation Driving Future Solutions

Drivers and Restraints

Drivers Explained

Restraints Explained

Visioning Scenarios

Macro-to-Micro Visioning

Trends/Factors Impacting the AI-driven Geospatial Value-added Services Market

Top Predictions for the AI-driven Geospatial Value-added Services Market

Growth Pipeline

Levers for Growth

AI and Geospatial Services AI capabilities enabling the evolution of next-generation geospatial intelligence services

Geospatial Solutions - Workflow and Impact of AI

Use Case Formats - Key Elements and Impact

Applying Artificial Intelligence Capabilities - Market Challenges & Opportunities

IBM's AI Contributions to the Geospatial Domain

IBM Space Tech - Geo Observation

AI-enabled Geospatial Solution - IBM PAIRS-Geoscope

Case Study - IBM and OmniEarth, Inc

IBM Space Tech - Anomaly Detection

IBM Space Tech - Operator Support

IBM's AI in Geospatial Domain - Other Use Cases

Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Marketing

Growth Opportunity 2 - Asset Management

Growth Opportunity 3 - Situational Awareness

Growth Opportunity 4 - Risk Management

Growth Strategy and Implementation

Success of Geospatial Business Models - Key Factors

Pointers for Successful Business Models - An Overview

Strategic Recommendations for Solutions Providers

Legal Disclaimer

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/40ulcm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900