This 'AL Amyloidosis - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the AL amyloidosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.



AL Amyloidosis Epidemiology



The AL Amyloidosis symptoms epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool and the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



The incident cases of AL Amyloidosis in the 7MM will increase during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical and forecasted AL Amyloidosis symptoms epidemiology segmented as the total incident cases of AL amyloidosis, Gender-specific cases of AL amyloidosis, and age-specific cases of AL amyloidosis. The report includes the incident scenario of AL amyloidosis symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



AL Amyloidosis Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the AL Amyloidosis report encloses the detailed analysis of AL amyloidosis early-stage (Phase-I/II, II, and III) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the AL Amyloidosis clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.



AL Amyloidosis Market Outlook



The AL amyloidosis market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted AL amyloidosis market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers, and barriers and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of AL Amyloidosis market trend of each marketed drug and early-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



Key Findings



This section includes a glimpse of the AL amyloidosis market in 7MM. The market size of AL Amyloidosis in the seven major markets was found to be USD 887.3 Million in 2017.



AL Amyloidosis Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers the AL amyloidosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and drug sales.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs, and allows the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in the market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



AL Amyloidosis Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into the therapeutic candidate in phase I/II, II, and III stages. It also analyses AL Amyloidosis key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Major players include Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Caelum Biosciences, Oncopeptides AB, and Bristol Myers Squibb.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisitions and mergers, licensing, and patent details for AL Amyloidosis emerging therapies.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Key Insights



2 Executive summary



3 Organizations



4 Epidemiology and Market Methodology



5 AL Amyloidosis: Market Overview at a Glance

5.1 Total Market Share (%) Distribution of AL Amyloidosis in 2017

5.2 Total Market Share (%) Distribution of AL Amyloidosis in 2030



6 AL Amyloidosis: Disease Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Types of Amyloidosis

6.3 Etiology

6.4 Signs and Symptoms

6.5 Clinical Presentation

6.6 Pathophysiology

6.7 Prognosis

6.8 Diagnosis

6.8.1 Differential Diagnosis

6.8.2 Diagnostic guidelines

6.8.3 Diagnostic Algorithm



7 Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1 Key Findings



8 7MM Epidemiology

8.1 Assumptions and rationale

8.2 Total cases of AL Amyloidosis in 7MM

8.3 United States

8.3.1 Total Incident cases of AL Amyloidosis in the United States

8.3.2 Gender-specific cases of AL Amyloidosis in the United States

8.3.3 Age-specific cases of AL Amyloidosis in the United States

8.1 EU5 Countries

8.2 Germany

8.3 France

8.4 Italy

8.5 Spain

8.6 UK

8.7 Japan



9 Treatment of AL Amyloidosis

9.1 Treatment Guidelines



10 Unmet needs



11 Emerging Therapies

11.1 Key competitors

11.2 Daratumumab: Janssen Pharmaceutical

11.2.1 Drug Description

11.2.2 Other Development Activities

11.2.3 Clinical Development

11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy

11.2.5 Product Profile

11.3 CAEL-101: Caelum Biosciences

11.4 Melflufen: Oncopeptides AB

11.5 Elotuzumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

11.6 Other potential therapies

11.7 Evomela: Acrotech biopharma

11.8 Isatuximab: Sanofi



12 AL Amyloidosis: Seven Major Market Analysis

12.1 Key Findings

12.2 Market Size of AL Amyloidosis in the 7MM



13 Seven Major Market Outlook



14 United States Market Size



15 Market Drivers



16 Market Barriers



17 SWOT Analysis



18 Market Access



19 Case Study

19.1 Ptosis and macroglossia in a woman with systemic light-chain amyloidosis

19.2 Cardiac amyloidosis: A case report

19.3 One case of primary AL amyloidosis repeatedly misdiagnosed as scleroderma



