The "Cleanroom Consumables Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global cleanroom consumables market studies various product types and applications. An increase in the number of biopharmaceuticals, hospitals, and food and chemical industries, rising incidences of microbial contamination, and stringent regulatory norms like cGMP, cGLP, and ICH guidelines for product quality and validation will propel the growth for the cleanroom consumables market.



The limiting factors related to this market are the environmental biohazard which is created due to disposal of cleanroom consumables as they cannot be reused or recycled and allergic reactions associated with the gloves and other apparel made of nitrile and latex material. T



echnological advancement in manufacturing consumables from organic and biodegradable sources in order to prevent environmental pollution will result in deep market penetration of the cleanroom consumable products. Cleanroom consumables find the highest usage in healthcare, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical facilities, where any interference from contaminating agents compromise product quality and safety.



In terms of competition, this market is saturated with a multitude of local players already enjoying a stronghold in domestic markets. Several such companies specialize in the production of cleanroom consumables, therefore enjoying niche positions. The incumbent players in developed markets also have strong distribution networks, hence, resulting in strong entry barriers to new entrants. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to progress at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



Market size estimates and forecast for these segments for the period 2018 to 2028 are provided in terms of US$ Mn along with the respective CAGRs for the period 2020 to 2028, considering 2019 as the base year.



The key players profiled in this report are Berkshire Corporation, Cantel Medical Corporation, Contec Inc., Dupont, Kimberly Clark Corporation, KM Corporation, Micronova Manufacturing Inc., Nitritiex Ltd. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Texwipes, Valuetek, and other players.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Overview

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Cleanroom Consumables Market

2.2 Global Cleanroom Consumables Market, by Product Type, 2019 (US$ Mn)

2.3 Global Cleanroom Consumables Market, by Application, 2019 (US$ Mn)

2.4 Global Cleanroom Consumables Market, by Geography, 2019 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3 Cleanroom Consumables Market: Dynamics and Outlook

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Drivers

3.2.1 Rising prevalence of microbial contamination

3.2.2 Increasing investment in the research and development of the life science and food and beverages industries

3.3 Market Restraints

3.3.1 Clean room products are not reusable and results into environmental hazard

3.3.2 Production cost of the consumables is very high which will hinder the consumables market prospects

3.4 Opportunities

3.4.1 Stringent regulatory norms have made the compulsory use of cleanroom consumable products in pharmaceutical industries and hospitals

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2019

3.6 Competitive Landscape, by Key Players, 2019



Chapter 4 Global Cleanroom Consumables Market, by Product Type, 2018-2028 (US$ Mn)

4.1 Overview

4.2 Cleanroom Apparels

4.2.1 Coveralls

4.2.2 Frock

4.2.3 Boot Cover

4.2.4 Bouffant

4.2.5 Sleeves

4.2.6 Others (Pants, Face Masks, Hood)

4.3 Cleaning Products

4.3.1 Cleanroom Mops

4.3.2 Bucket, Wringers, Squeeges

4.3.3 Validation Swabs

4.3.4 Cleaning Chemicals

4.4 Cleanroom Stationery

4.4.1 Paper

4.4.2 Labels

4.4.3 Binders and Clipboards

4.4.4 Adhesives Pads & Notepads

4.5 Wipers

4.5.1 Dry Wipers

4.5.2 Wet Wipers

4.6 Gloves

4.7 Adhesive Mats



Chapter 5 Global Cleanroom Consumables Market, by Application, 2018-2028 (US$ Mn)

5.1 Overview

5.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Research

5.2 Hospitals

5.3 Medical Device Research

5.4 Defense Research

5.5 Food & Beverages Research



Chapter 6 Global Cleanroom Consumables Market, by Geography, 2018-2028 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 7 Company Profiles



Kimberly Clark Corporation

Texwipes

Nitritex Ltd.

Valuetek

DuPont

