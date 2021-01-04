Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 'Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted HCV epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



Epidemiology Perspective



The HCV epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current HCV patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



In the year 2017, the total prevalent case of HCV was 8,257,162 cases in the 7MM which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted HCV epidemiology [segmented as Total Prevalent Cases of HCV, Total Diagnosed Cases of HCV, Gender-specific Cases of HCV, Age-specific Diagnosed Cases of HCV, Genotype-specific Diagnosed Cases of HCV, Diagnosed Cases of HCV by Impact on Liver, and Treated cases of HCV] in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Country Wise HCV Epidemiology



Estimates show that the highest cases of HCV in the 7MM were in the United States, followed by Japan, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom in 2017.

In the United States, the total number of prevalent cases of HCV was 3,251,471 cases in the year 2017 which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.

In the year 2017, the total prevalent cases of HCV were 3,108,919 cases in EU-5 which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.

In Japan, the total number of prevalent cases of HCV was 1,896,771 cases in the year 2017 which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.

Scope of the Report

The HCV report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment patterns.

The HCV Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of HCV in the seven major markets (7MM: The United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of HCV in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of HCV.

The report provides the segmentation of the HCV epidemiology by total prevalent cases in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the HCV epidemiology by total diagnosed cases in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the HCV epidemiology by gender-specific cases in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the HCV epidemiology by age-specific diagnosed cases in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the HCV epidemiology by genotype-specific diagnosed cases in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the HCV epidemiology by diagnosed cases by the impact on the liver in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the HCV epidemiology by treated cases in the 7MM.

Report Highlights

11-Year Forecast of HCV epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Prevalent Cases of HCV

Total Diagnosed Cases of HCV

Gender-specific Cases of HCV

Age-specific Diagnosed Cases of HCV

Genotype-specific Diagnosed Cases of HCV

Diagnosed Cases of HCV by Impact on Liver

Treated Cases of HCV

Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population of HCV?

What are the key findings of the HCV epidemiology across the 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the study period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of HCV across the 7MM during the study period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the study period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in the 7MM during the study period (2017-2030)?

What are the various recent and upcoming events which are expected to improve the diagnosis of HCV?

Key Assessments



Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Key Findings



In the 7MM, the total gender-specific cases of HCV were 2,524,663 for males and 1,836,170 for females in the year 2017.

In the 7MM, the total gender-specific cases of HCV were 2,524,663 for males and 1,836,170 for females in the year 2017.

In the 7MM, the age-specific diagnosed cases of HCV were 21,821, 157,489, 139,938, 310,234, 1,531,723, and 2,199,629 cases for the age group less than 18 years, 18-25 years, 26-35 years, 36-45 years, 46-55 years, and ?56 years, in 2017.

In the 7MM, the genotype-specific diagnosed cases of HCV were 2,896,948, 688,014, 419,236, 226,662, 5,986, 18,881, and 103,661 cases for the Genotype 1, Genotype 2, Genotype 3, Genotype 4, Genotype 5, Genotype 6, and Mixed or other, in 2017.

In 2017, there were nearly 872,167 decompensated liver cases, and 3,488,667 Compensated Liver cases in the 7MM.

