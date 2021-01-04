New York, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Boat Repairing Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001434/?utm_source=GNW





The global boat repairing market is expected to decline from $6.78 billion in 2019 to $6.71 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.01%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $8.58 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 8.52%.



The boat repairing market consists of sales of boat repairing and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate shipyards or boatyards. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



North America was the largest region in the boat repairing market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



Robots are used for performing many activities in the maritime industry, from cleaning and maintenance to full-on driverless craft, to reduce the risk for humans and to increase the efficiency of the process. For instance, the Robotic Hull Bio-Inspired Underwater Grooming Tool, also called the Hull BUG, is a small robot that attaches to the underside of a vessel to clean the surface. According to the Sea Robotics estimates, 5% of fuel efficiency from regular cleanings saves about $15 billion per year in fuel costs and reduces 1 billion tons of greenhouse gas emission. Robots are expected to offer green and eco-friendly benefits. Therefore, advanced robotics that is influencing maritime operations is a key trend in the maritime industry.



The boat repairing market covered in this report is segmented by type into recreational boats; commercial boats; military boats; others and by propulsion into motor boats; sail boats.



The maritime industry that includes shipping, boating, and sailing activities is one of the industries that has been majorly impacted due to the spread of COVID-19 disease. This epidemic has halted boating repair and related activities due to the shutdown of facilities. All commercial and marine recreational activity and personal pleasure boats have also been suspended to control the spread of the coronavirus. According to the Willis Towers Watson insights, over 3 billion citizens have been under lockdown resulting in a slowdown of economic activity and sinking of the global economy by -3.0%. The delay in re-establishing the supply chain networks and logistics capabilities will impact the boat building and repairing industry.



The increasing demand for recreational boats is anticipated to boost the demand for the boat building market. Recreational boating is a popular leisure activity across the globe. Many people participate in recreational boating activities such as water skiing, fishing, and travel. According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), in 2018, the estimated number of boats in the USA was 15.8 million, including the boats that are not registered. The US recreational boating industry saw a seventh consecutive year of growth in 2018 with the retail unit sales of new powerboats of about 280,000 units in 2018, highest since 2007 and the sales grew by approximately 3-4% in 2019. The surge in recreational boating is likely to contribute to the demand for the boat repair market.

