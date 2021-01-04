Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Smart Thermostat Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the smart thermostat market.



The technologies in smart thermostats system market have undergone significant change in recent years, from analog thermostats to smart thermostats. The rising wave of new technologies, such as ZigBee and Bluetooth are creating significant potential in residential and retail application, and driving the demand for smart thermostats systems.



In smart thermostat market, various technologies, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and ZigBee are used to control HVAC System. Stringent government regulation towards energy saving and increasing adoption of smart home technology are creating new opportunities for various smart thermostat technologies.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global smart thermostat market by application, technology, and region.



Some of the smart thermostat companies profiled in this report include Nest labs, Honeywell International, Ecobee, Emerson Electric, Schneider Electric, Tada, Control4, Ingersoll Rand, Carrier Corporation, and Nortek.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the smart thermostat market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in smart thermostat market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in smart thermostat market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in smart thermostat technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this smart thermostat market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this smart thermostat technology space?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Smart thermostat Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Smart thermostat Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Wi-Fi

4.2.2. ZigBee

4.2.3. Bluetooth

4.2.4. Others

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Office and Industrial Building

4.3.1.1. Wi-Fi

4.3.1.2. ZigBee

4.3.1.3. Bluetooth

4.3.1.4. Others

4.3.2. Residential

4.3.3. Educational

4.3.4. Retail

4.3.5. Hospital and Healthcare

4.3.6. Others



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Smart thermostat Market by Region

5.2. North American Smart thermostat Technology Market

5.2.1. United States Smart thermostat Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian Smart thermostat Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican Smart thermostat Technology Market

5.3. European Smart thermostat Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Smart thermostat Technology Market

5.3.2. German Smart thermostat Technology Market

5.3.3. French Smart thermostat Technology Market

5.4. APAC Smart thermostat Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese Smart thermostat Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese Smart thermostat Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian Smart thermostat Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean Smart thermostat Technology Market

5.5. ROW Smart thermostat Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Smart Thermostat Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Smart thermostat Market by Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Smart thermostat Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Smart thermostat Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Smart thermostat Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Smart thermostat Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Smart thermostat Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Nest labs

9.2. Honeywell International

9.3. Ecobee

9.4. Emerson Electric

9.5. Schneider Electric

9.6. Tada

9.7. Control4

9.8. Ingersoll Rand

9.9. Carrier Corporation

9.10. Nortek



