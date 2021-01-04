New York, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Ceramics Market – Analysis By Material (Alumina, Silicon Carbide, Others), Industry, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001474/?utm_source=GNW

The growth in the global industrial ceramics market is primarily driven by heavy demand for ceramics in industries such as defence and security, automotive, medical, and electrical and electronics. Owing to their ability to demonstrate high efficiency, even in extreme weather conditions, these ceramics are widely integrated in various products and equipment used in these industries. China, Japan, and India are among the countries that may create more lucrative opportunities for market players, attributing to the rapid growth of end-use industries such as electronics and medical equipment industries. Furthermore, increasing investments in South America and North America will also signify lucrative opportunities in the region.



Among the Material segment in the Industrial Ceramics market (Alumina Ceramics, Silicon Carbide Ceramics and Others), Alumina Ceramics segment leads the market. Alumina Ceramics is the most widely used advanced ceramic material. Owing to its highly strong ionic inter-atomic bonding, alumina offers good performance in terms of chemical and thermal stability, relatively good strength, thermal and electrical insulation characteristics at a reasonable price. With a range of purities and also the relatively low cost in raw material production it is possible to utilize alumina for wide ranging applications across a variety of different industries at reasonable prices.



Based on Industry (Electrical & Electronics, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Aerospace and Others), Electrical & Electronics segment gains a considerable share. Electronic ceramics are used in a wide range of technological applications including actuators, data storage devices, sensors, and transducers due to their excellent electrical, magnetic, & optical properties. The proliferating telecommunication industry is one of the key factors supporting the electronic ceramics market expansion. These ceramics exhibit low dielectric constant and high electrical resistivity that makes them ideal to be used as an insulator and in making substrates for integrated circuits.



Asia Pacific region held the highest market share and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. The market is driven by a number of factors, such as the growing demand from various applications and the increased usage as an alternative to metals and plastics, and also these industrial ceramics are environment-friendly and reliable for use. Industrial ceramics exhibit properties that makes them highly resistance to melting, bending, stretching, and corrosion. As a result, industrial ceramics are increasingly replacing plastics and metals in high performance applications.



