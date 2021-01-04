Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biliary Atresia (BA) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Biliary Atresia (BA) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 delivers an in-depth understanding of the Biliary Atresia, historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.



Biliary Atresia (BA) Epidemiology



The Biliary Atresia epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Biliary Atresia epidemiology segmented as the Total Incident Cases of Biliary Atresia, Type-specific Cases of Biliary Atresia, and Gender-specific Cases of Biliary Atresia. The report includes the Incident scenario of Biliary Atresia symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Country-wise Biliary Atresia (BA) Epidemiology



The epidemiology segment also provides the Biliary Atresia (BA) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.



The total Incident population of Biliary Atresia in the 7MM countries was estimated to be 613 in 2017.

As per the estimates, the United States has the highest Incident population of Biliary Atresia.

Among the EU5 countries, UK had the highest Incident population of Biliary Atresia with 45 cases, followed by France which had Incident population of 42 in 2017. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest Incident population of 27 cases in 2017.

Scope of the Report

Biliary Atresia (BA) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

Biliary Atresia (BA) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Biliary Atresia (BA) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Biliary Atresia (BA) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Biliary Atresia

The report provides the segmentation of the Biliary Atresia (BA) epidemiology by Incident Cases of Biliary Atresia (BA) in 7MM

The report provides the segmentation of the Biliary Atresia (BA) epidemiology by Type-specific and Gender-specific Incident Cases of Biliary Atresia (BA) in 7MM

Report Highlights

11-Year Forecast of Biliary Atresia (BA) epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Incident Cases of Biliary Atresia (BA)

Incident Cases according to segmentation: Type-specific cases of Biliary Atresia (BA), Gender-specific cases of Biliary Atresia (BA)

KOL Views



We interview, KOLs and SME's opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps to understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.



Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Biliary Atresia (BA)?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Biliary Atresia (BA) epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Biliary Atresia (BA) across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Biliary Atresia?

What are the currently available treatments of Biliary Atresia?

Key Assessments



Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Biliary Atresia: Patient Overview at a Glance



3. Executive Summary



4. Organizations



5. Disease Overview: Biliary Atresia



6. Epidemiology and Patient Population



7. Current Treatment Practices



8. Unmet Needs



9. SWOT Analysis



10. Bibliography



11. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/88pbqq

