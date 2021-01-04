New York, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Market – Analysis By Investor (Retail, Institutional), Fund, Sector, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001472/?utm_source=GNW

ESG is witnessing faster growth in most of the regions, with Europe showing signs of maturity, but ESG will account for a major share of the global AUM.



With the growing focus on social responsibility globally, many investment management companies are including environmental, social, and governance aspects in their decision-making, aided by emerging technologies such as AI and advanced analytics. Among the Investor segment in the Environmental, Social and Governance market (Retail and Institutional) Institutional Investor segment leads the market. Institutional investors increasingly play a crucial capital allocation role in modern capital markets. Strong ESG performers will be better placed to reshape competitive advantage and, ultimately, create long-term value for the institutional investors. Increasing demand from institutional investors has contributed to the surge in the industry’s assets under management (AUM) and revenue.



Based on Fund (Public Equity, Fixed Income, Real Estate, Private Equity and Others), Public Equity segment gains a considerable share. In the Public Equity industry, ESG is becoming an important part of the decision-making process for investments. In 2017, the world’s largest pension fund (Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund) with AUM of over 1.5 trillion announced their strategy to incorporate ESG factors as a top priority, and to allocate 10% of the general funds to sustainable investments.



Based on Sector (Information Technology, Healthcare, Finance, Communication Service, Consumer Staples, Industry and Others), Information Technology segment gains a considerable share. Technology is enabling a transformational shift in ESG.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Environmental, Social and Governance market By Value in Assets under Management (AUM).

• The report analyses the Environmental, Social and Governance market by Investor (Retail and Institutional).

• The report assesses the Environmental, Social and Governance market by Fund (Public Equity, Fixed Income, Real Estate, Private Equity, Others).

• The report assesses the Environmental, Social and Governance market by Sector (Information Technology, Healthcare, Finance, Communication Service, Consumer Staples, Industry, Others).

• The Global Environmental, Social and Governance Market has been analysed by Region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific) and by Country (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, China, Japan, Taiwan).

• Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, investor, fund and sector. Also, trends, drivers, challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies and recent industry developments. The companies analysed in the report include BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Franklin Templeton, Schroders, MSCI Inc., Amundi, BNP Paribas Asset Management, Neuberger Berman, Refinitiv and Fulcrum Asset Management.

• The report presents the analysis of Environmental, Social and Governance market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience



• Investors and Fund Management Companies

• Financial Service Providers

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities

