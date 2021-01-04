Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Defense Drone Antenna Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Technology, Type, Frequency, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American defense drone antenna market is forecast to reach US$ 410.16 million by 2027 from US$ 259.85 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 % from 2020 to 2027. This report provides trends prevailing in the North America defense drone antenna market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to market growth. Growing drone procurement by military forces due to higher defense budgets and rising interest in circular omnidirectional antennas are the major factor driving the growth of the North America defense drone antenna market. However, concern related to signal overlapping with linear antennas hinder the growth of the North America defense drone antenna market.



In the case of COVID-19, North America is highly affected specially the US. North America is one of the most important regions for the adoption and growth of new technologies owing to favorable government spending capabilities, the presence of a drone manufacturing companies, UAV component manufacturing companies, and high purchasing power, especially in developed countries such as the US and Canada. The majority of the manufacturing plants in the region are either temporarily shut or operating with minimum staff; the supply chain of components and parts is disrupted; these are some critical issues faced by the country. Since the US has a larger density of UAV manufacturers and component manufacturers, the outbreak has severely affected the production of each. The lower number of manufacturing staff has resulted in fall in production quantity. In addition, the demand for defense equipment has been showcasing a slowdown since the outbreak of the virus in the country. The supply side shocks are some of the most noticeable effects of the pandemic's impact on the defense sector. In addition, the US Department of Defense has postponed contracts for several UAV systems and their components across the globe, which is another concern for the antenna manufacturers, and this in turn is hindering the procurement rate.



The North America market for defense drone antenna is segmented into technology, type, frequency, application, and country. Based on technology, the market is segmented into linear polarized directional antenna, linear polarized omni directional antenna, circular polarized directional antenna, and circular polarized omni directional antenna. In 2019, the linear polarized omni directional antenna segment held the largest share of market. Based on type, the market is divided into lightweight antenna, FPV antenna, telemetry antenna, NLOS antenna, and others. The lightweight antenna segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. FPV antenna segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. Based on frequency, market is segment into high frequency, very high frequency, and ultra-high frequency. The ultra-high frequency segment dominated the market in 2019. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into surveillance, navigation, communication, telemetry, and others. The communication segment contributed a substantial share in 2019 and surveillance segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment.



Alaris Holdings Limited; Antcom Corporation; Antenna Research Associates, Inc.; JEM Engineering; MP Antenna, LTD; SOUTHWEST ANTENNAS, INC; TE Connectivity; Trimble Inc. are among the leading companies in the North America defense drone antenna market. The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2019, Octane Wireless, previously known as Pharad LLC, introduced lightweight, high performing antennas for UAVs.



The report segments the North America Defense Drone Antenna Market as follows:



North America Defense Drone Antenna Market - By Technology

Linear Polarized Directional Antenna

Linear Polarized Omni Directional Antenna

Circular Polarized Directional Antenna

Circular Polarized Omni Directional Antenna

North America Defense Drone Antenna Market - By Type

Lightweight Antenna

FPV Antenna

Telemetry Antenna

NLOS Antenna

Others

North America Defense Drone Antenna Market - By Frequency

High Frequency

Very High Frequency

Ultra - High Frequency

North America Defense Drone Antenna Market - By Application

Surveillance

Navigation

Communication

Telemetry

Others

North America Defense Drone Antenna Market - By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Companies Mentioned

Alaris Holdings Limited

Antcom Corporation

Antenna Research Associates, Inc.

JEM Engineering

MP Antenna, LTD

SOUTHWEST ANTENNAS, INC

TE Connectivity

Trimble Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/441hbu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900