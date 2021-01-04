New York, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market – Analysis by Service (Design & Engineering, Manufacturing, Assembly, Others), End User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001471/?utm_source=GNW

Other major reasons behind the growth of the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market globally are the increasing adoption of electric vehicle and increasing demand of “Industry 4.0”, which will also drive the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market value in the near future.



Among the Service in the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market (Design & Engineering, Manufacturing, Assembly and Others), Design & Engineering is popular service globally and is expected to grow steadily in the forecast period. The high demand of design & Engineering services in EMS industry will drive the market.



Among the End User of the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market (Consumer Electronics, Computers, Automotive and others), Consumer Electronics is very popular globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. Consumer Electronics sector is one of the largest application of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) due to the demand of EMS among the consumer electronics manufacturers across the globe which will keep driving the market in future.



The APAC is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecasted period. The rising demand of consumer electronics in Asian countries and as a hub of electronics manufacturing industry in countries like China, Taiwan, India, Japan are expected to infuse market growth tremendously.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market by Value.

• The report analyses the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market by Service (Design & Engineering, Manufacturing, Assembly, Others).

• The report analyses the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market by End User (Consumer Electronics, Computers, Automotive, Others).

• The Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Brazil, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, South Korea, India).

• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Service and by End User. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Benchmark Electronics, Jabil Inc, Foxconn, Celestica, Pegatron, Flex Ltd, Sanmina Corporation, Creation Technologies, Plexus Corp and Kinpo Electronics.

• The report analyses the impact of Covid-19 on Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market.

• The report presents the analysis of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience



• Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Vendors

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities

