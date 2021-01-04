New York, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Human Rights Organizations Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001429/?utm_source=GNW





The global human rights organizations market is expected to decline from $16.01 billion in 2019 to $15.75 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.6%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has put the economy in recession and forcing governments to reallocate grants to emergency funds pushing organizations to consider layoffs or to shut down completely. The market is then expected to recover and reach $17.74 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 4.03%.



The human rights organizations market consists of revenue generated through human rights services by entities that are engaged in promoting causes associated with human rights either for a broad or a specific constituency. Establishments in this industry address issues such as protecting and promoting broad constitutional rights and civil liberties of individuals and those suffering from neglect, abuse, or exploitation, promoting the interests of specific groups such as children, women, senior citizens, or persons with disabilities, improving relations between racial, ethnic, and cultural groups, and promoting voter education and registration.



In September 2020, Alwaleed Philanthropy, a charitable and philanthropic organization founded with a mission to help mitigate poverty and transcend international boundaries, has joined the Saudi Human Rights Commission to sign a memorandum of cooperation aimed at improving the protection of human rights of women and young people in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Human Rights Commission is a Saudi government organization working for the protection and promotion of human rights in line with international standards.



The human rights organizations market covered in this report is segmented by type of organizations into nongovernmental organizations; intergovernmental organizations; governmental organizations; international organizations and by application into all humans; children; women; disabled; LGBTQ; others.



Increasing attacks against human rights defenders are anticipated to hinder the human rights organization market. Attacks against human rights organizations that strive to safeguard human rights are rising at an alarming rate. For instance, in 2019, the Business and Human Rights Resource Center has tracked around 572 attack cases that were related to business-related activities, which is up from 492 cases in 2018. These attacks cause a sense of fear and timidness among individuals who work for human rights protection and challenges human rights protection activities, which thereby impedes the growth of the market.



Organizations and human rights defenders are working towards protecting the digital human rights of individuals. According to the Pew Research poll of US adults in November 2019, the majority of Americans consider their online and offline activities are being tracked and monitored by companies and the government. Data collection has become mainstream that it breaches the privacy of individuals as everything is being tracked over the internet. To safeguard the interests of individuals using digital technology, human rights organizations are spreading awareness and are fighting to bring laws into place.



The rise in hate crimes is expected to drive the human rights organizations market. Hate crime is a form of criminal violence upon a person or property, caused in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity. As per the annual report of FBI published in 2019, physical attacks against individuals have risen, accounting for 61% of the 7,120 cases reported by law enforcement authorities nationally as hate crimes in the USA. Government and non-governmental organizations aim to curb the abuses that challenge people’s human rights, which further aids in the growth of the human rights organizations market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001429/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001