New York, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Imaging Equipment Market – Analysis By Product Type, By End User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001470/?utm_source=GNW





Under the product segment, ExtraOral X-Rays is anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to growing availability of improved technology and innovative dental imaging equipment which are constantly depicting notably strong sales as clinicians continue to modernize their dental practices with manufacturers offering different types of dental imaging equipment. These factors will be infusing growth in the market for Dental Imaging Equipment during the forecast period.



Hospitals followed by Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Dental Laboratories respectively attained substantial market share as End User segment, chiefly on the back of growing presence of hospitals and clinics with availability of various dental services and better treatment offered by clinicians backed with growing collaborations between leading manufacturers with clinics, surgeons, hospitals and healthcare institutes to better understand the need of patients and offer them the right products and services.



Among the regions, North America followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, will account for remarkable market share owing to presence of leading dental manufacturers in the region which are constantly engaged in innovating their products offering and investing in incorporation of advanced technology supported by burgeoning demand for Cone Based Computed Tomography (CBCT). Also, governments in various regions taking initiatives and organizing various events to create awareness among consumers regarding maintenance of good oral health, will be propelling the Dental Imaging Equipment market growth during the period of 2020-2025.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses Dental Imaging Equipment market By Value.

• The report analyses Dental Imaging Equipment Market By Product Type (Extraoral X-Ray, Intraoral X-Ray, Intraoral Cameras, Intraoral Plate Scanners, Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT), Others).

• The report also include the analysis of market By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Dental Laboratories, Others).

• The Global Dental Imaging Equipment Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Major mergers and acquisitions and presence of leading companies in Dental Imaging Equipment. Market share of leading Dental manufactures has also been included in the report. Also, attractiveness of market has been presented By Region, Product Type, and End User. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions. The companies analysed in the report include Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca Oy, Patterson Companies Inc., Carestream Health, DÜRR Dental SE, Midmark Corporation, 3Shape, Align Technology Inc., Acteon Group

• The report presents the analysis of Dental Imaging Equipment market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience



• Digital Dentistry Clinics, Hospitals Other units

• Dental Manufacturers

• Healthcare Institutes

• Healthcare Research Institutes

• Dental Associations

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001470/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001