The global environment, conservation, and wildlife organizations market is expected to decline from $22.23 billion in 2019 to $22.16 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.30%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing and is harming efforts to prevent biodiversity loss worldwide. The market is then expected to recover and reach $25.95 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.40%.



The market for the environment, conservation, and wildlife organizations consist of sales of environment, conservation, and wildlife services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in promoting the preservation and protection of the environment and wildlife. These organizations address issues related to air and water management, global warming, and natural resources. The market consists of revenue generated by organizations from providing these services.



The growing technological advancement in the conservation of wildlife is shaping the environment, conservation, and wildlife organizations market. Major organizations are focusing on creating innovative technology solutions for the environmental, conservation, and wildlife organizations market. For instance, in 2019, Resolve, the conservation nonprofit organization, developed an AI-powered camera system called TrailGuard AI, which is powered by Intel’s Movidius technology, to address the issues of poaching in The Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, which is spread over a vast area. This device helps identify humans, animals, and vehicles with high accuracy by using its deep neural network algorithms, and alerts park rangers by allowing them to respond before poachers can strike.



The environment, conservation and wildlife organizations market covered in this report is segmented by type into land resources conservation; natural resource conservation; wildlife preservation and protection; energy conservation and development; environmental beautification; forest resources; wildlife sanctuaries; botanical gardens; native plant societies; others.



The growing concern on the extinction of species is driving the growth of the environment, conservation, and wildlife organizations market. The wildlife conservation organizations are collaborating with local governments, businesses, and individuals to preserve and save biodiversity. These organizations are funded by foundations, individuals, and corporates in several ways. In 2019, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) stated that 28,338 out of 105,732 species included in the assessment are threatened with extinction. In 2018, WHO stated that 250,000 additional deaths are expected due to climatic changes between 2030 and 2050. Several organizations and individuals are donating to save and preserve the natural habitat. In February 2020, Jeff Bezos from Amazon announced plans to donate $10 billion to support a global initiative that will fund scientists, activists, and NGOs to protect the planet. Similarly, in January 2019, Hansjörg Wyss donated $1 billion for Hansjorg ocean conservation around the world. Therefore, such initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the environment, conservation, and wildlife organizations market.



