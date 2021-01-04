New York, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Defense Electronics Market: Analysis By Domain (Air, Maritime, Land, Space, Services), Application, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001469/?utm_source=GNW





The Asia-Pacific defense market is highly fragmented, with the presence of many suppliers who provide various types of equipment, like training systems, C4ISR systems, smart weapons, unmanned systems, and missile defense systems. The majority of the arms and ammunition are imported from the United States and Russia, and some smaller countries import from China.



The Land Communications Electronic Warfare systems shall evolve to deal with all modern signals in order to intercept, locate and monitor enemy emitters. Some systems can also jam or deceive the enemy communications if necessary and can be done with deployable & mobile communications Electronic Support Measures (ESM) and Electronic Countermeasures (ECM) units. It benefits in Electronic Attack solution with communication jammers in order to degrade, deceive and neutralize enemy’s combat capability and in Communication ESM solution for interception and location.



The rising military expenditure and geopolitical tension among the countries are some of the major market trends fueling the demand for defense system market. Most of the countries are now focusing on procuring anti-aircraft systems and missile defense systems to increase their border protection and be prepared for tackling the increasing nuclear threats across the globe. The market is shifting towards the adoption of modern active electronically scanned array radars which is driving the market growth. With evolving electronic and cyber battlefields, the demand for next generation radar is increasing.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Defense Electronics Market by Domain (Air, Maritime, Land, Space, Services).

• The report analyses the Defense Electronics Market by Application (Acoustic, Avionics, C2/Bm, Communication, Optronics, Radar, EW).

• The Defense Electronics Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, domain, application. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Hensoldt AG, General Dynamics, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, Leonardo Spa, Rheinmetall AG, SAAB, KHI.

• The report presents the analysis of Defense Electronics market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience



• Defense Electronics Vendors

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Regulatory Authorities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001469/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001