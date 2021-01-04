New York, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global HVDC Transmission Market: Analysis By Technology (Capacitor Commutated, Voltage Source, Line Commutated), Component, Application, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001468/?utm_source=GNW

With the rising demand for electricity in Asia-Pacific countries and other developing nations, the need to transmit electricity over long distances with fewer transmission losses has increased, which will propel the market. Furthermore, growing community-based electrification demand along with increasing public and private funding toward the adoption of decentralized generation units will complement the industry outlook.



The need for an efficient and flexible electricity transmission system has been consistently felt in today’s industrialized economies. There are a number of options available to policymakers and commercial entities, with high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission systems emerging as a feasible mechanism of energy management. APAC region holds the major HVDC Transmission market share and developing nations such as China and India, which have unreliable and unstable power, are seeing a better opportunity for HVDC Transmission market to expand in near future.



Governments of different countries are increasingly investing in the development of electricity infrastructures to provide low-cost and clean electricity. This has led to an increased demand for HVDC Transmissions in remote areas. There is a trend in offshore wind for plants to move further away from the coastline to reduce complaints about the unsightliness of wind farms. This will, over time, increase the adoption rate for HVDC connections for offshore wind farms.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the HVDC Transmission Market by value (USD Million).

• The report analyses the HVDC Transmission Market by Technology (Capacitor Commutated Converter, Voltage Source Converter, Line Commutated Converter).

• The report analyses the HVDC Transmission Market by Component (Converter Stations, Transmission Cables, Others).

• The report analyses the HVDC Transmission Market by Application (Interconnecting Grids, City-Center Infeed, Bulk Power Transmission).

• The Global HVDC Transmission Market has been analysed By Region (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, U.K, China, Japan, India).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by technology, by component, and by application. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Siemens AG, ABB, Hitachi, General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric, Prysmian Group, Nexans S.A., NKT A/S, Toshiba Corp.

• The report presents the analysis of HVDC Transmission market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience



• HVDC Transmission Vendors

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Regulatory Authorities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001468/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001