New York, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aluminum Plates and Sheets Market for Automotive and Transportation Industry 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001380/?utm_source=GNW

50 th MT during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our report on aluminum plates and sheets market for automotive and transportation industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of aluminum sheets in electric vehicles and stringent regulations for environmental protection. In addition, growing use of aluminum sheets in electric vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The aluminum plates and sheets market for automotive and transportation industry market analysis includes product segment and end-user segment.



The aluminum plates and sheets market for automotive and transportation industry is segmented as below:

By Product

• Aluminum sheets

• Aluminum plates



By End-user

• Automotive

• Marine

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased acceptance of green initiatives as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum plates and sheets market for automotive and transportation industry growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on aluminum plates and sheets market for automotive and transportation industry covers the following areas:

• Aluminum plates and sheets market for automotive and transportation industry sizing

• Aluminum plates and sheets market for automotive and transportation industry forecast

• Aluminum plates and sheets market for automotive and transportation industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001380/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001