39 million in the year 2019 with North America leading the regional market share.

The Prosthetics market is expected to grow on the back of increased incidences of diabetes among children and geriatric population. The Prosthetics market will grow exponentially with the rise in acceptance of prosthetics and decrease in the prices. A considerable increase of ergonomics in prosthetics product will leave a positive impact on their demand and the health of consumers.



Among the End Users, Prosthetic clinics is witnessing rising demand from around the globe occupying a major market share in 2019, followed by Hospitals, owing to investments and acquisition of prosthetic clinics by companies.



Under the Technology segment, Mechanical Limbs are expected to hold the largest market share with growing incidences of diabetes among older population and their ineligibility for bionic limb. Bionic Limbs will witness huge growth in the future but it is mostly lacking huge penetration because of higher pricing.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses Prosthetics Market By Value.

• The report analyses Prosthetics Market By End Users (Hospital, Prosthetic Clinics, Others)

• The report analyses Prosthetics Market By Technology (Bionic Limb, Mechanical Limb)

• The report assesses the Prosthetics Market By Application (Lower Limb, Upper Limb)

• The Global Prosthetics Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe,, Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Canada Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, South Korea)

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Key Development and companies presence in Prosthetic with features of their products. Market share of leading Prosthetic manufactures has also been included in the report. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, component and End User. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, Key Developments in Prosthetic. The companies analysed in the report include Ossur, Otto Bock, Blatchford, Freedom Innovation, Willow wood, Fillauer, Proteor, Streifender, Daw industries, Zimmer Biomet

• The report presents the analysis of Prosthetic Market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience



• Prosthetics Companies

• Healthcare Industry

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

