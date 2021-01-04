Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology and Sustainability to Drive Recovery in the UK Facility Management Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The facility management (FM) market in the United Kingdom is going through a transformation phase, driven by technology innovation, new business models, emerging value propositions, and creative service offerings.
The UK FM market is one of the most developed and mature in the world, with a highly competitive international supply base. With FM services commoditizing and organic growth hard to find, companies need to innovate to keep growing and remain profitable. The industry will continue to move towards service integration and sophisticated advisory services focused on business productivity, and M&A activities will continue.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 is having a severe effect on all customer sectors. The UK FM market will see a revenue drop of 5.8% in 2020 as a result of the impact of the pandemic. The market will return to growth in 2021, but will not reach 2019 levels until late 2021.
The UK FM market has evolved to become the largest in Europe and one of the most competitive in the world. However, competition is fierce, and both growth and margins are under pressure from commoditisation and customers.
There are opportunities for companies that target the highest growth services and sectors, but there are also significant challenges for those that fail to adapt. Meanwhile, collaboration and partnership are increasingly critical as the UK market becomes disrupted by technology and new business models.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Scope, Definitions, and Segmentation
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis for the UK FM Market
5. Companies to Action
6. Growth Opportunities: Respond Phase - Short-term Opportunities
7. Growth Opportunities: Reset Phase - Medium-term Opportunities
8. Growth Opportunities: Rebound Phase - Long-term Opportunities
9. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/heyzrv
