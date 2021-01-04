NoHo Partners Plc
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 4 January 2021 at 13:00
Change in NoHo Partners Plc's Executive Team
Perttu Pesonen, the Development Director and Executive Team member of NoHo Partners Plc, is leaving his post on 1 February 2021, and will continue as an associate of NoHo Partners and as a shareholder of a new company that will be announced at a later date.
“Perttu has had a central role as Development Director in writing the company’s growth story. Now our cooperation will continue with the new joint growth project as we move from the defence game to the era of reconstruction," says Aku Vikström, CEO of NoHo Partners.
From 1 February 2021, the Group’s Executive Team will consist of the following people:
Aku Vikström, CEO
Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO
Jarno Vilponen, CFO
Juha Helminen, Director of International Operations
Anne Kokkonen, HR Director
Paul Meli, CBO, Entertainment
Tero Kaikkonen, CBO, Fast Casual
Benjamin Gripenberg, CBO, Restaurants, Helsinki Metropolitan Area
Tanja Virtanen, CBO, Restaurants, rest of Finland
More information available from:
Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655
www.noho.fi/en
