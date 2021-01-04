New York, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Over the Counter Drugs Market, By Product, By Dosage Form, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001413/?utm_source=GNW



Global Over the Counter (OTC) drugs market exceeded USD 140 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.23% during the forecast period. The global OTC drugs market is driven by rising health consciousness among the population across the globe. Moreover, buying OTC drugs is cost effective as they need no prescription, which is expected to positively impact the growth of market during the forecast period. The availability and affordability of these medicines has further increased the adoption rates of the OTC drugs in the market. Also, rapidly expanding healthcare and pharmaceuticals industries, is further expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years.

The global over the counter (OTC) drugs market is segmented based on product, dosage form, distribution channel, company, and region.Based on product, the market can be categorized into cough, cold and flu products, analgesics, dermatology products, vitamins, mineral and supplements (VMS) and other.



Out of these, the cough, cold, and flu products segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is expected to maintain its leading position the market during the forecast period as well.This can be ascribed to growing number of infections which is leading to the rise in the number of infectious diseases.



The market is further driven by the increasing efforts to licencing of OTC drugs for the treatment of cough, cold and flu.In addition to this, vitamins, mineral, and supplements (VMS) segment is expected to grow at a high pace in the next 5 years on account of the rising popularity of VMS products in developed countries because of the increasing diseased population.



Based on the dosage form, the market is segmented into tablets, capsules, ointments, liquids, and powders. Out of these, tablets segment dominates the market and is expected to maintain its position. Tablets are usually preferred by the doctors and patients as it is the most convenient oral dosage form. Based on the distribution channel, the market can be segmented into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, online pharmacy, and others. Out of these, retail pharmacies segment is the leading segment as, these are easily accessible. Furthermore, retail pharmacies have availability of a variety of drugs.

Major players operating in the global over the counter (OTC) drugs market include Johnson and Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK Consumer Healthcare), Perrigo Company PLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, Roche Holding AG, The Procter & Gamble Company, Sanofi S.A, Gilead Sciences Inc., Bayer Healthcare AG, AstraZeneca plc., Alacer Corp., Alcon Inc., and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements, and new developments in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer bases.



