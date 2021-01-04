Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geopolitical Instability Such as Chinese Naval Expansionism Driving Evolution Across the Global Naval Command and Control Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A command and control (C2) system provides information to maritime decision-makers by generating meaningful output pertinent to their operational requirements and mission objectives. If a sensor package identifies a threat, it is relayed to the C2 system, accounting for environmental data from other systems. The C2 system displays and processes all information, relaying it to and from weapon systems, so that the ship may engage optimally and eliminate a threat appropriately.

This report divides C2 systems into two segments: command management systems and combat management systems. A command management system is the overarching C2 system that will display and manage information from a variety of subsystems to inform decisions. The combat management system is used in conjunction with the command management system to track, assess, and engage threats.



This global research service investigates changing concepts in operations, whilst covering wider geopolitical and market drivers and restraints. A discussion is provided for current technological trends and developments within the global C2 market that readers should be aware off.

C2 systems will evolve as maritime systems become more autonomous; fewer naval personnel will be needed with the proliferation of unmanned systems. Increasingly, naval warfare will take place across a multi-domain battlespace with further integration of air, maritime, and land-based C2 domains.



New weapon systems are driving developments in C2 requirements, such as directed energy weapons, railguns, and hypersonic systems. These systems will need to be integrated into current C2 systems, which will have to manage the increased power requirements. Hypersonics is predominantly driving the requirement for C2 systems to be linked across domains and countries in order to engage through other systems' sensors.

Research Highlights

To outline the global geopolitical environment that will influence defense spending, requirements, and possible future conflicts that will drive the market

To investigate how COVID-19 will impact defense spending

To explore the market's top drivers and restraints

To discuss the evolution of naval warfare concepts, how these will impact requirements of C2 systems in the future, and what will need to be taken into consideration

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives 8 on the Maritime Command and Control (C2) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

Market Overview

Trends Impacting Demand - 2021-2029

Restraints Impacting Demand - 2021-2029

Capability Impact - Evolving Technologies

3. Research Scope and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Objectives and Questions

4. General Market Trends

Geopolitical Snapshot

Geopolitical Analysis

Global Threat Map - Overview

Threat Analysis

COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth

COVID-19 Impact on Defense

COVID-19 Impact on Defense Spending

5. Growth Opportunities Analysis

Growth Drivers in the Naval C2 Market

Trends Analysis: Impact on Demand

Growth Restraints in the Naval C2 Market

Restraints Analysis: Impact on Demand

6. Naval Warfare Concepts and C2

Evolving Naval Warfare Concepts

Naval Operations

Ship Classification

Naval Formations

Maritime Command and Control

Maritime Command and Control Segmentation

Current Naval Warfare Concepts

Future Concepts of Naval Warfare - Autonomous Functionality

Future Concepts of Naval Warfare - Multi-Domain Battlespace

Future Concepts of Naval Warfare - New Weapon Systems

Future Concepts of Naval Warfare - Collaboration

Naval Warfare Concepts' Impact on C2 Summary

7. Technology

Technologies Impacting Capabilities and Demand

Technologies Analysis

State of Digitalization - Objectives

Strategic Conclusions - Global

8. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Development of an Open Architecture, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: Enhanced COTS Integration, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3: Shared Infrastructure, 2020

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. The Last Word

