Global POE water purifiers market stood at USD 17525.07 Million in 2019 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.72% during 2020-2025 to reach USD 31146.09 Million by 2025. Rapid industrialization and urbanization has resulted in uncontrolled effluent discharge in the water bodies, which has further led to severe water pollution, thereby deteriorating the quality of surface and ground water across geographies. Additionally, over the past few years rise in cases of water borne diseases have been witnessed, which is pushing the demand for POE water purifiers through 2025.



Global POE water purifier market can be segregated based on type, application and sales channel. In terms of type, others the global POE water purifier market in 2019 with share of 74.66% and the trend is forecast to continue through 2025. Nowadays, water purifier companies are using multiple technologies for efficient water purification system, thereby, contributing to the leading share of the market.



In terms of sales channel, distributor is the dominant segment with share of 52.98% in 2019 as majority of water purifiers intended for point of entry use are purchased through distributor channel.



Leading companies operating in the global water purifier market include Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacture Company Limited, 3M Company, Aquasana Inc. (A.O. Smith Corporation), Culligan International Company, BWT Holding GmbH, Paragon Water Systems, Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Pentair Plc, Qinyuan Group Co., Ltd., and Kent R.O. System Ltd. Due to increasing competition in the market companies operating in the water purification industry are investing in technological advancement to stay ahead of competitors and obtain sound return.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global POE water purifiers market size.

• To provide a detailed analysis of global POE water purifiers market on the basis of type, application, sales channel, and regional distribution.

• To determine and forecast the market size by segmenting the global market into five regions, namely - Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

• To scrutinize the competitive developments such as new product launches and mergers & acquisitions in global POE water purifiers market.

• To provide detailed information regarding crucial factors influencing the growth of POE water purifiers market, globally.

• To analyze the technical trends of POE water purifiers market across the globe.

• To identify and strategically profile the leading players in global POE water purifiers market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of water purifier manufacturers and suppliers in more than 75 countries across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified manufacturing companies and suppliers.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all major water purifier companies across the globe.

The analyst calculated global POE water purifiers market size by using a bottom-up approach, where water purifier companies’ value sales data in terms of technology (Membrane, Media and UV based POE water purifiers) were recorded and forecast for the future years.TechSci Research gathered this information by conducting interviews with industry experts and company representatives and externally validated the same by analyzing historical sales data of respective companies to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as directories, databases such as Central Pollution Control Board, AQUASTAT, China Ministry of Water Resources, World Bank, OECD, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Membrane water purifier, media water purifier, UV water purifier manufacturers

• Membrane water purifier, media water purifier, UV water purifier suppliers

• End users of POE water purifiers, such as residential complexes and apartments

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to POE water purifiers

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as water purifier manufacturing companies, distributors and dealers, customers and policy makers, as well as for identifying which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on the growth of the market segment.



Report Scope:



In this report, global POE water purifiers market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Type:

o Activated Carbon

o Mechanical Filter

o Others

• Market, by Application:

o Residential

o Commercial

• Market, by Sales Channel:

o Direct

o Distributor

• Market, by Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

South Korea

India

Japan

Vietnam

Singapore

Indonesia

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

o Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

o South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of major companies operating in global POE water purifiers market.

Voice of Customers: Customer analysis by considering below mentioned parameters - major factors influencing the buying behavior, challenges/unmet needs.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs.

