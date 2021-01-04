New York, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Optical Biometry Devices Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778669/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on optical biometry devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in prevalence of cataract among geriatric population and increased efficiency of optical biometry over ultrasound A-scans. In addition, advantages of optical biometry over ultrasound A-scans is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The optical biometry devices market analysis includes product segment, end-user segment and geographical landscapes.
The optical biometry devices market is segmented as below:
By Product
• SS-OCT
• OLCR
• PCI
By End-user
• Hospitals
• ASCs
• Others
By Geographical Landscapes
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• ROW
This study identifies the favorable reimbursement conditions as one of the prime reasons driving the optical biometry devices market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on optical biometry devices market covers the following areas:
• Optical biometry devices market sizing
• Optical biometry devices market forecast
• Optical biometry devices market industry analysis
