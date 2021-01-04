New York, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fluorocarbon Coating Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767770/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on fluorocarbon coating market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for fluorocarbon coating in vehicles and increasing demand for PTFE fluorocarbon coatings. In addition, growing demand for fluorocarbon coating in vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The fluorocarbon coating market analysis includes technology segment, type segment and geographical landscapes.



The fluorocarbon coating market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Solvent-borne

• Waterborne



By Type

• PTFE

• PVDF

• FEP

• FEVE

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rising demand for fluorocarbon coating in China as one of the prime reasons driving the fluorocarbon coating market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on fluorocarbon coating market covers the following areas:

• Fluorocarbon coating market sizing

• Fluorocarbon coating market forecast

• Fluorocarbon coating market industry analysis





