Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Competitive Intensity in Singapore's Data Center Colocation Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



To increase their presence, hyperscale cloud service providers, such as Alibaba, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services, along with the local cloud vendors, are expanding their infrastructure, operations, and availability across Singapore. With the extensive penetration of Internet connectivity, as well as a keen focus on cybersecurity and data privacy, the demand for data storage and managed hosting services is expected to grow exponentially across the country.



The demand for wholesale colocation from global cloud service providers will drive data center services revenue growth in Singapore. Singapore's data centers market is considered to be one of the primitive data center markets in the world. However, it is poised to experience exponential growth, due to increasing demand for hyperscale colocation services, strong value proposition for data center services providers to address the regional demand, and digital transformation among enterprises accelerating demand. The Singaporean market is expected to be highly competitive in the near future, due to existing and new participants entering and enhancing their data center services.



The Government of Singapore is focusing on improving the readiness of the country to support hyperscale data centers by enhancing telecommunications and network infrastructure. As the demand for data centers services is rising, service providers are adopting innovative solutions such as data center infrastructure management, data center modernization, and edge or modular data centers to optimize operational workloads and enhance service delivery by limiting latency-related issues to create significant competitive differentiation in the market.



Key Features

Singapore's data centers market forecast

Key industry technology trends in Singapore's data centers market

Addressable market opportunities for data center service providers

Expected growth rates and key drivers of growth for specific services areas

Driving and restraining factors that will shape the future of the market

Significant developments and growth opportunities in the data center services space in Singapore

Competitive positioning of key participants in the market, along with their latest developments and initiatives

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Opportunities Fueling the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Singapore Data Center Colocation Services Market

Data Center Colocation Services Market - Scope of Analysis

Data Center Colocation Services Market Ecosystem

Key Growth Metrics - Data Center Colocation Services Market

Key Data Center Locations

Market Overview

Growth Drivers - Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints - Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment - Data Center Colocation Services Market

Competitive Landscape

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Singapore Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Enhancing Hyperscale Capabilities to Monetize Growing Demand

Growth Opportunity 2: Enhancement of Data Center Services Portfolio

Growth Opportunity 3: Strengthening the Deployment of Renewable Energy Resources in Data Centers

4. The Last Word

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6tqpsz



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900