Global human insulin market was valued at USD 26.91 Billion in 2019 is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 8.01% during the forecast period. Growing geriatric population, increasing diabetic patients, rising prevalence of obesity, and increasing demand for human insulin analogs are contributing to the surging demand for human insulin market, globally. Now a days, diabetes is not only restricted to geriatric population, but it is also common among youth. Also, the technological advancements have eradicated human physical activities leading to obesity and diabetes disorders which is directly influencing the growth of the market. Cost effectiveness, reimbursement prices and strict regulatory requirements for approval of insulin can be considered as a major restraining factor for the market as everyone suffering from diabetes might not be able to afford insulin.



The global human insulin market is segmented on the basis of indication, brand, route of administration, type, onset type, products, and region.Based on indication, market can be bifurcated into type I diabetes and type II diabetes.



Type I diabetes is likely to hold the largest market share until 2025 as, human insulin is the most important treatment method for the people suffering from type I diabetes. Based on brand, Lantus segment held the dominant market which is one of the major selling products of Sanofi S.A. As of 2019, subcutaneous segment was the leading segment on the basis of route of administration. This is the most common and preferred route of administration as the insulin is absorbed more quickly. Based on regional analysis, North America dominated the human insulin market in 2019 due to large pool of population suffering from diabetes and presence of leading companies in countries like US and Canada.



Leading players in the global human insulin market include Nektar Therapeutics, MannKind Corporation, Novo Nordisk A/S, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, A-S Medication Solutions, RemedyRepack Inc., Sedico Co., Pharmaceutical Company, Sanofi S.A., Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, BioGenomics Ltd., Pfizer Inc., PerkinElmer, Merck & Co., Inc, Biocon Limited, Wockhardt Ltd., Ypsomed AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., among others.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of hospitals/clinics across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the hospitals/clinics which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the hospitals/clinics and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global human insulin market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



In this report, global human insulin market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Indication:

o Type I Diabetes

o Type II Diabetes

• Market, By Brand:

o Lantus

o Humulin R

o Novolin R

o Humulin N

o Exubera

o Afrezza

o Novolin N

• Market, By Route of Administration:

o Subcutaneous

o Nasal

o Intravenous

o Transdermal

o Oral

o Others

• Market, By Type:

o Basal

o Bolus

o Pre-mixed

o Biosimilar

o Traditional

• Market, By Onset Time:

o Rapid acting

o Short-acting

o Intermediate acting

o Long acting

o Ultra-long acting

o Pre-mixed

o Inhaled

• Market, By Products:

o Insulin Pens

o Insulin Pumps

o Infusion System

o Injection

• Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle east & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE



