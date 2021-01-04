Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Consumer Goods - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
AR and VR technologies have the ability to transform numerous industries, including FMCG, retail, and foodservice, by creating new ways of marketing, offering entertainment, and staff training, and by enhancing product packaging to improve consumer experience.
This thematic research report takes an in-depth look at VR and AR technologies in the FMCG space and it also touches the retail, foodservice and packaging sectors, and it presents related technology, consumer, macroeconomic, and regulatory trends.
An industry analysis is also present, highlighting the market size and growth forecasts for VR and AR technologies, key use cases, the impact of VR and AR on FMCG, retail, and foodservice, the Covid-19 impact on the theme, and the mergers and acquisitions for this theme.
The report also includes the VR and AR value chains. Lastly, a company's section is then set, outlining the FMCG companies highly involved in the theme and the nature of their business.
