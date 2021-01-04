Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alcoholic Drinks Sector Overview - Market Characteristics and Consumer Trends driving the sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report outlines the market trends and consumer behavior impacting the alcoholic drinks and what implications these may have on the industry's future. It further explores the evolution of the market amid COVID-19, company performance, and news, as well as product innovation.
Overall, the alcoholic drinks industry will see a downward volume and value trajectory from 2019 to 2020, and will then experience a recovery, but will still under-perform the forecast growth calculated before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although some consumers stockpiled alcohol at the beginning of the pandemic, less alcohol has been bought than normal overall, as it is considered non-essential in uncertain financial times.
The industry suffered majorly in 2020, when the biggest volume difference between the baseline and slowdown forecasts was seen. Value will also experience a decline compared to the "baseline" forecast, albeit a smaller decrease compared to volume.
Scope
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vr2gtm
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: