This report outlines the market trends and consumer behavior impacting the alcoholic drinks and what implications these may have on the industry's future. It further explores the evolution of the market amid COVID-19, company performance, and news, as well as product innovation.



Overall, the alcoholic drinks industry will see a downward volume and value trajectory from 2019 to 2020, and will then experience a recovery, but will still under-perform the forecast growth calculated before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although some consumers stockpiled alcohol at the beginning of the pandemic, less alcohol has been bought than normal overall, as it is considered non-essential in uncertain financial times.



The industry suffered majorly in 2020, when the biggest volume difference between the baseline and slowdown forecasts was seen. Value will also experience a decline compared to the "baseline" forecast, albeit a smaller decrease compared to volume.



Scope

Focus on middle-priced range products to reach the consumer majority.

Adapt to emerging at-home habits through e-commerce.

Invest in innovating formulas to create a free-from positioning, attracting health-conscious consumers.

Experiment with flavors to appeal to sensory-orientated consumers.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the relevant market and consumer trends that are driving the alcoholic drinks sector.

Gain a broader understanding of the impact of COVID-19 on the alcoholic beverages sector and its effect on consumer spending and preferences.

Access valuable strategic take-outs in the form of specific opportunities to enhance future decision-making and inform new product development.

Key Topics Covered:

Sector Landscapes: Alcoholic Drinks Industry overview News analysis Shopping behavior Deals analysis Innovation analysis Take outs Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Diageo

AB InBev

Heineken

Asahi

Moutai

San Miguel

Collagin

Cuvee Privee

