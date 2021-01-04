GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) announced today that members of the company’s executive management team will participate in the following investor conferences in the first quarter of 2021:



39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 11 to 14, 2021

Company presentation scheduled on January 11 at 8:20am EST





March 1 to 3, 2021

Presentation date and time will be updated on the Emergent website as the information becomes available.





March 1 to 4, 2021

Presentation date and time will be updated on the Emergent website as the information becomes available.



For conferences where a presentation is planned, the company’s webcast presentation may include a discussion of the company's recent business developments as well as its financial results and guidance. The webcasts will be available both live, if possible, and by replay, and will be accessible from the Emergent website.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions is a global life sciences company whose mission is to protect and enhance life. Through our specialty products and contract development and manufacturing services, we are dedicated to providing solutions that address public health threats. Through social responsibility, we aim to build healthier and safer communities. We aspire to deliver peace of mind to our patients and customers so they can focus on what’s most important in their lives. In working together, we envision protecting or enhancing 1 billion lives by 2030. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Investor Contact:

Robert G. Burrows

Vice President, Investor Relations

240-631-3280

burrowsr@ebsi.com

Media Contact:

Miko B. Neri

Senior Director, Global Communications & Public Affairs

240-631-3392

nerim@ebsi.com