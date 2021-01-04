EEZY OYJ -- INVESTOR NEWS -- 4 JANUARY 2021 AT 13.30

Eezy's divestment of its subsidiary in Sweden has been completed

Eezy has today completed the divestment of its Swedish subsidiary VMP-Group Sweden AB to Palm & Partners Bemanning AB, which divestment was announced in December 2020.

After the transaction Eezy's revenue is fully generated in Finland.





For further information, please contact:

Sami Asikainen

CEO

sami.asikainen@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)40 700 9915

Hannu Nyman

CFO

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913