New York, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clinical Nutrition Market, By Route of Administration, By Nutrition Type, By Application, By End User, By Substrates, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916720/?utm_source=GNW



Global clinical nutrition market was valued at USD 54.85 Billion in 2019 is estimated to grow at an impressive rate of 7.36% during the forecast period owing to increasing cases of chronic diseases and increasing awareness pertaining to health and fitness among people. Clinical nutrition helps to keep patients healthy as they contain adequate supplements like minerals, vitamins, and others. They assist to recover metabolic system of the body. If a person lacks adequate amount of nutrients in his/her diet, then they are asked to take clinical nutrients. Further, high birth rate and higher number of premature births in addition to growing geriatric population, and rising incidence of metabolic and chronic disorders is anticipated to propel the growth of the global clinical nutrition market. However, lack of awareness about clinical nutrients and high cost or side effects of nutritional products might hamper the growth of the market.



The global clinical nutrition market is segmented based on route of administration, nutrition type, application, end user, substrates, company and region.In terms of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral and intravenous.



Oral segment is dominating the market with a market share of nearly 52%.In terms of nutrition type, the market is segmented into enteral nutrition and parental nutrition.



Enteral nutrition is further segmented into oral nutrition supplements and tube feeding while parental nutrition is segmented into supplemental parenteral nutrition, total parenteral nutrition, all-in-one system and multiple bottle system.Enteral nutrition segment is expected to account for the largest clinical nutrition market share during the forecast years on account of ease of administration and wide availability for products like powders, capsules, soft gels, and liquids.



Based on end user, the market is segmented into infant & child, adults and geriatrics. Infant & child nutrition led the clinical nutrition market in 2019 on the back of increasing demand for disease or disorder specific nutrition for children, especially in developing economies.



Major players operating in the global clinical nutrition market include Nestle S.A., Danone S.A., Abbott Nutrition, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Baxter International Inc., B Braun Melsungen AG, Meiji Holding Co. Ltd., BASF SE, CONMED Corporation, Lonza Group AG, Vesco Medical LLC, Perrigo Company Plc, Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., and others. The market players are opting for strategies like partnership, collaboration, expansion and acquisition to increase their share in the global clinical nutrition market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global clinical nutrition market.

• To classify and forecast global clinical nutrition market based on route of administration, nutrition type, application, end users, substrates, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global clinical nutrition market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global clinical nutrition market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global clinical nutrition market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global clinical nutrition market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global clinical nutrition market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Clinical nutrition manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to clinical nutrition

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global clinical nutrition market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Route of Administration:

o Oral

o Intravenous

• Market, By Nutrition Type:

o Enteral Nutrition

Oral Nutrition Supplements

Tube Feeding

o Parental Nutrition

Supplemental Parenteral nutrition

Total Parenteral Nutrition

All-in-one system

Multiple bottle system

• Market, By End User:

o Infant & Child

o Adults

o Geriatrics

• Market, By Substrates:

o Carbohydrates

o Lipids

o Proteins & Amino Acids

o Water & electrolyte

o Dietary fiber

o Antioxidants

• Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global clinical nutrition market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916720/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001