The global sustainable athleisure market size is anticipated to reach USD 117.4 billion by 2027. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027.



The market is driven by the growing popularity of sustainable clothing and activewear made using environmentally safe practices among the millennial population across the world.



The young generation as well as the working-class population demand not only a large variety of apparel, but also innovative designs and functionality. Manufacturers are launching new products with durable and high-quality material, which can be used in various activities, including yoga, cycling, running, mountain climbing, snowboarding, skiing, sailing, and other sporting activities.



First-time buyers of sustainable athleisure intend to portray a specific image in society as people that are receptive to the concept of sustainability in clothing. Manufacturers of sustainable athleisure principally target this set of shoppers in a bid to turn them into brand-loyal customers. Furthermore, most of these customers do not mind paying a premium for apparel that they value ethically as well as on the fashion front.



North America emerged as the largest region for sustainable athleisure in 2019. The regional market is driven by the increasing demand for stylish and comfortable sportswear and the rising number of outdoor and fitness activities, such as camping and sports exhibitions in the region. Moreover, the growing popularity of fashionable and comfortable clothing, such as puffer vests, is expected to create growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.



The market is largely fragmented, with both domestic and international players sharing the space. Participants are expected to deploy investment, expansion, and product innovation as key strategies to remain competitive in the coming years.



Market Report Highlights

By type, the mass segment accounted for nearly 64.0% share of the overall revenue in 2019.

In terms of distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for 72.3% share of the overall revenue in 2019.

North America held the largest regional revenue share of 34.1% in 2019.

Product innovation and new launches emerged as the key strategies deployed by the majority of market players to stay abreast of the competition.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Sustainable Athleisure Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.3.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6. Roadmap of Sustainable Athleisure Market

3.7. Market Entry Strategies

3.8. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Sustainable Athleisure Market



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.3. Consumer Product Adoption

4.4. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Sustainable Athleisure Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Mass

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3. Premium



Chapter 6. Sustainable Athleisure Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.2. Shirt

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.3. Yoga Pant

6.4. Leggings

6.5. Shorts

6.6. Others



Chapter 7. Sustainable Athleisure Market: Gender Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Gender Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.2. Men

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.3. Women



Chapter 8. Sustainable Athleisure Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

8.2. Offline

8.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

8.3. Online



Chapter 9. Sustainable Athleisure Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



Chapter 10. Competitive Analysis

10.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

10.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

10.3. Vendor Landscape

10.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2019



Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. Company Overview

11.2. Financial Performance

11.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4. Strategic Initiatives

Adidas AG

Under Armour Inc.

Vuori

PANGAIA

Outerknown

ABLE

Hanesbrands Inc.

EILEEN FISHER

Patagonia, Inc.

Pact, LLC

