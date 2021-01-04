Review the Meticore weight loss supplement research about using this metabolism boosting fat burner diet pill in 2021 for real results; also how to avoid scams, fake pills and controversial claims.

Review the Meticore weight loss supplement research about using this metabolism boosting fat burner diet pill in 2021 for real results; also how to avoid scams, fake pills and controversial claims.

Chicago, IL, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meticore is a popular weight loss diet pill that focuses on helping users shed those extra quarantine lockdown pounds this 2021 calendar year by triggering thermogenesis and increasing the metabolic rate via supplementation of the 8 fat burning metabolism booster ingredients in one simple to take formula. The low core body temperature targeting formula includes 6 ingredients in a proprietary blend, accompanied with two additional vitamins, allowing users to get exactly what they need in a weight loss product according to Dr. Reginald Stone and Todd Pittman.

Being that it is 2021, for most, there is no better time in the world than right now to embark on a journey of getting healthy and optimizing wellness. And one of the most sought out solutions is in regards to weight management, and using a tried and true weight loss diet pill that focuses on boosting metabolism and raising low core body temperatures like Meticore has quickly become a go to option for so many individuals looking to optimize weight loss results via addressing hormonal imbalances, the flushing out of toxic waste and enhancing of metabolism regeneration for more daily energy.

Due to the sheer popularity and demand behind the Meticore weight loss diet pill, many are wondering if this morning metabolism trigger actually works along side the 60-second sunrise ritual or whether or not it is a cheap fat burner supplement with all hype and no substance. In short, let's review the upfront known facts about Meticore supplementation, and then dive into all aspects of this weight loss supplement that is up in contention for being the most popular formula for burning fat, losing weight and enhancing metabolism via low core body temperature optimization.

Product Name Meticore Main Benefits targets low core body temperature, effective for weight management Ingredients Each Meticore pill contains 250mg proprietary blend of ingredients made of Fucoxanthin, Citrus Bioflavanoids (citrus aurantium fruit), Moringa (moringa oleifera), Ginger Rhizome (Zingiber officinale), African Mango Seed (Irvingia gabonensis), Turmeric Rhizome (Curcuma longa), then adds 10mcg of Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin) and 35mcg of Chromium (as Chromium Picolinate) Category Weight Loss, Metabolism Booster, Fat Burner Administration Take orally as a morning metabolism trigger along with 1-minute sunrise routine Dosage Consume one tablet everyday to trigger metabolism regeneration Result Most popular is 3 months, 90 days, consistent use to optimize results Alcohol Warning No Restrictions reported, but likely less is best right? everything in moderation at least. Side Effects Zero adverse reactions are known as no serious side effects are reported Quantity 30 Capsules per bottle Price $59 for 1-month supply, $49 for 3 1-month supplies and as low as $39 for 6 1-month bottles (big savings) Availability Only through the official website at MyMeticore.com Official Website Fully verified and manufacturer authenticated Meticore diet pills, plus money back guarantee refund policy certainty

Now that we have a clear snapshot review of Meticore out in the open, it is time to evaluate Meticore weight loss supplementation from the inside out, and see if it is the number one fat burning diet pill of 2021 to enhance your fat burning and metabolism boosting efforts from here on out this calendar year.

What is Meticore?

Anyone that turns to weight loss supplements has a particular outcome in mind – success. A supplement is often considered one of the safest and most effective ways to get support while taking on healthier habits. One of the most common and popular names in the supplement industry lately is Meticore.

Meticore promises to help users establish a proper metabolic rate. Metabolism is the way that users process the nutrients that they consume, delivering them throughout the body. Metabolism plays a significant role in the use of calories and weight loss since it determines how many calories are used and how much is left to be stored. The daily process only accounts for about 70% of what the body actually needs.

While exercise can help with some calorie-burning processes, Meticore challenges low body temperature side effects, that the creators scientifically-tie into to be the reason for weight gain as a real common denominator amongst aging individuals.

Overall, this natural supplement has a steady and simple strategy as far as weight loss is concerned. Meticore may help users lose weight and excess pounds weekly when taken as recommended each day as a morning metabolism trigger and used in conjunction with the 1 minute sunrise ritual that Todd Pittman and Dr Reginald Stone cover in the official website presentation. Unlike most weight loss diet pills in the market that can do more harm than damage to the body via cheap ingredients and fillers, Meticore works naturally to promote weight loss by focusing on a very specific condition associated with low core body temperatures and needs only eight plant-based superfood extracts and nutrients to make it happen. And the good thing is that it doesn’t have any reported side effects whatsoever as all of the ingredients in each Meticore capsule are tested for purity and potency in an FDA-inspected facility that adheres to cGMP standards using precise doses and sourcing methods. Meticore is very adamant about expressing the importance of buying authentic Meticore pills from their official websites only, and avoiding all third party listings on Amazon and Ebay.

Let's explore how the natural weight loss supplement uses powerful herbal ingredients and high quality plant-based extracts to eliminate extra pounds by igniting the fat burning furnace mechanisms within through the flushing out of cellular toxins and metabolic waste through the lymphatic system. If it works by boosting and stabilizing the body’s core temperature, which in turn facilitates natural weight loss by heating up the cellular response within the body and help support the ability to detoxify effectively, let's gain insight on this 'temperature training' enhancer that can help turn 2021 weight loss goals into reality this year.

How Does Meticore Help with a Low Core Body Temperature?

The primary focus of Meticore is to correct low body temperature, but how? The creators have filled this remedy with multiple natural ingredients to trigger the correct temperature, urging the body to work properly.

The star ingredients of the most popular weight loss diet pill in 2021 include:

African mango (irvingia gabonensis)

Fucoxanthin (Brown seaweed extract)

Moringa Leaf (moringa oleifera)

Ginger (zingiber officinale)

Turmeric (Curcuma longa)

Citrus Bioflavanoids (citrus aurantium fruit)

Vitamin B12 (cyanocobalamin) with 10mcg per pill

Chromium (chromium picolinate) with 35mcg per pill

African Mango has become a rather common weight loss ingredient because of the high amount of fiber it offers. It increases the health of the digestive system to use nutrients properly, which is essential to weight loss and proper health. It also lowers cholesterol, clearing the path of blood cells through the heart and circulatory system. As a dietary fiber, it can help feel fuller longer, thereby promoting rapid weight loss over the course of time. It supports digestive health and works to balance sugar and cholesterol levels. There is also a correlation between optimizing metabolism to avoid more serious cardiovascular disease as age takes its toll if not properly deal with.

Brown Seaweed extract is an impressive source of nutrients in its own right. With iron, fiber, and B vitamins, including it in a weight loss formula like Meticore is natural. All of the vitamins and minerals of this extract can improve weight loss. Some studies reveal a major connection between weight loss and brown seaweed extract. This ingredient contains all the essential nutrients including fiber, magnesium, and vitamin – and all contribute to healthy weight loss. What’s more, it helps to eliminate obesity and diabetes.

Moringa Oleifera is loaded with antioxidants that reduce inflammation while the pressure of oxidative stress and the damage that free radicals can cause. Limited research is found on this ingredient, but there are some suggestions that it can promote weight loss. Its antioxidant properties fight oxidative stress, inflammation, and radical damage, and promote natural weight loss.

Ginger also reduces inflammation with a natural compound called gingerol. Gingerol increases the body’s immunity, which helps the user to keep up with their health while taking this product. Gingerol can act as a trigger for metabolism, which pushes along the user’s weight loss progress. This natural ingredient has both anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that boost wellness and immunity. They also fight free radicals that cause diseases.

Turmeric contains curcumin, which is a potent antioxidant that can regulate metabolic activities and obesity disorders. Furthermore, it also reduces inflammation while keeping cancer, Alzheimer’s, and cardiovascular diseases at bay.

How Does Weight Loss Impact the Body?

As much as weight loss is touted as a way to make the body healthier, what exactly does that mean? What does weight loss do for the body (apart from helping someone to get into a smaller size)?

Pros

Promotes rapid weight loss – This natural supplement help you shed weight naturally

Increases the rate of metabolism – Slow metabolism always results in obesity and weight gain

Reduce food cravings – This supplement can help to suppress food cravings to promote rapid weight loss

Elevate body energy levels – It helps maintain healthy energy levels as one sheds weight

Works efficiently without the need for exercise

Stabilizes blood sugar levels

Cons

Only available on the official websites at Meticore.com and MyMeticore.com (avoid all fake scams and cheap pills)

uses natural ingredients, but may not be suitable for use when taking prescription medications until consulting with a licensed healthcare professional

Let’s take a look at the impact of weight loss in different areas of the individual’s life.

Physical Benefits of Weight Loss

The most obvious impact of weight loss is on the physical aspect of the body, though the effect is much more prominent for people who take themselves out of obesity with weight loss. Maintaining a healthy weight can reduce stress on the digestive system and cardiovascular system that often has to work harder to support the extra weight.

The digestive system helps users to maintain proper blood sugar levels. When the individual consumes any kind of food, the digestive system converts it into usable energy in the form of glucose. With a higher weight, there is a chance of developing insulin resistance, preventing the body from using insulin to manage blood sugar levels. Users that reduce their weight have a lessened risk of blood sugar issues.

Perhaps the biggest physical benefit to losing weight with a remedy like Meticore is that there will be less weight to put pressure on the body. The heart has to be able to pump blood throughout the body to nourish the muscles and various processes that occur. The heart can become weak from being forced to support someone with excessive weight, leading to problems like heart disease, high blood pressure, and stroke. By losing weight, there’s a much smaller risk of any of these issues ever arising.

Additionally, weight loss can promote better sleep, increase energy levels, improve the user’s sex life, and less stress on the joints.

Emotional/Mental Benefits of Weight Loss

As important as weight loss can be for the health of an overweight or obese person, there’s a significant emotional impact as well. People that have struggled with their weight for a long time can feel a sense of relief and accomplishment when products like Meticore help them to shed the extra weight.

Drastic changes that result in multiple sizes lost can be an incredible boost to self-confidence, especially with the ingredients in Meticore. By achieving a weight loss goal, individuals will feel happier with themselves and engage in more activities than they wouldn’t at their former weight.

Part of the mental benefit has to do with the improvements in blood supply. By reducing blood pressure, the brain has better functioning as well. The inherent effect of this change is that consumers will have more mental energy, improving their memory retention and ability to focus.

Where is Meticore Sold?

The most reliable place to purchase Meticore is from the official website. At this time, no third-party website or even physical stores are authorized to sell Meticore. Users should be wary of any third-party sellers that proclaim to sell Meticore.

The official website has several packages currently offered. The total cost of the Meticore bottles will largely depend on how many bottles that the user wants to purchase. The packages currently include:

One bottle for $59

Three bottles for $147 ($49 each)

Six bottles for $234 ($39 each)

None of these prices include shipping, so users will need to add this cost as well to their final product.

Users that find that Meticore doesn’t help them in their weight loss efforts will have up to 60 days to get a refund. To contact the makers of Meticore, consumers can send an email to contact@meticore.com.

What Other Habits Will Improve Meticore’s Effect?

The reason that people seem to be so excited about Meticore is because they don’t actually have to uproot their life. With many New Year’s resolutions in the air right now, the hardest part of sticking with a commitment for weight loss is keeping the new habits. With Meticore, the only new habit that needs to be taken on is the daily consumption of two capsules.

However, that doesn’t mean that users can’t take on better habits. Eating a healthy diet that has enough protein, carbohydrates, vegetables, fruits, and other nutrients is the easiest way to promote natural weight loss.

Since Meticore may not be intended for lifetime use, users that establish healthier eating and keep up with regular exercise will have a greater chance of keeping their success through the entirety of 2021 and beyond.

Frequently Asked Questions About Meticore

The weight loss diet pill known as Meticore is on the tip of everyone's tongue this 2021 calendar year and there are a lot of questions worthy of addressing and knowing ahead of placing an order today.

Is Meticore safe for anyone?

For the most part, yes. There are no side effects reported, and users don’t have to be following a specific lifestyle to get the benefits. The creators even say that this remedy has better safety than if the user were to take a multivitamin with the added benefit of weight loss support.

Consuming Meticore regularly certainly has risks or interactions. However, herbal supplements are popular as they can cancel most of the side effects. That’s why you should not consume Meticore when using other supplements or medications.

While the supplement doesn’t have undesirable side effects, some users have reported allergies after taking Meticore. So, avoid using the supplement if you are prone to allergic reactions. As a suggestion, first, consult a doctor before consuming Meticore. If the supplement reacts with the body negatively in any way, stop use immediately.

What can users expect when they take Meticore?

As the user’s core body temperature increases, the obvious reaction is that the user will start to lose weight. Then, users will feel other effects that often come with weight loss naturally, like improving the complexion and healthier hair. It also will alleviate some of the pressure on joints because there will be less weight to carry. It’s easy to use Meticore supplement as it works similarly to multivitamin capsules. Each bottle has 30 capsules that last for one month. Take one capsule daily and drink plenty of water to stay properly hydrated. While this formula is self-sufficient, a person doesn’t have to consume a specific diet. Nonetheless, proper nutrition and regular exercise can help you achieve weight loss faster.

Also, having a healthy sleeping cycle is important when using the supplement. Often, 8-10 hours of sleep daily allows your body to rest. Fortunately, Meticore metabolism never stops working when a person is sleeping.

Should users be worried about rapid weight loss?

Most consumers will lose weight easily and gradually. However, if the user feels that the weight loss that they experience is too quick, they can reduce their daily routine to only every two days. Some folks often spend most of their time indoors, it’s important to understand how to adjust the body’s core temperature to achieve fast weight loss. That’s how Meticore works; without exercise or surgery, you can get a lean body by consuming the capsules regularly. However, the supplement doesn’t promise overnight success. Therefore, take the capsules daily with plenty of water to get maximum benefits.

How many bottles of Meticore should be ordered?

Every bottle contains enough of the formula to last through at least a month. Users should purchase the same number of bottles as the number of months that they want to keep up the regimen. The creators say that it is best to stick with Meticore for at least 90 days, which would be equivalent to three bottles.

Will users have to worry about additional charges?

No. The user is only charged for the number of bottles they order that day.

Is Meticore Legit?

Based on user-submitted video customer testimonials, Meticore is an efficient supplement that offers many benefits to users. In addition to promoting natural weight loss, this natural formula is beneficial in many different ways. Here are some of the reasons users should consider trying Meticore;

Easy to consume: Meticore capsules are fast working and that’s why users only need to take one capsule every day. But to achieve rapid weight loss, one should consume the supplement for at least 3 months consistently. As a suggestion, one can set a reminder or alarm to remind them when to take the capsule.

Works naturally: Unlike most weight loss products in the market, Meticore works naturally and takes a short time before you start enjoying its benefits. For optimum results, it has to be taken for two to three months and then users can see visible differences, making them look lean with a good-looking physique.

Hassle-free: Meticore herbal supplement doesn’t require hard work or intensive exercise for users to achieve natural weight loss. Just take one tablet daily with plenty of water and you can achieve your weight loss goals. As you can tell, there’s no point of starving for days or performing intensive workouts provided you eat a balanced diet.

More importantly, the supplement doesn’t have prerequisites and is ideal for body types since it contains natural ingredients. Users should receive their perks after consuming the supplement religiously without fail.

Easily Affordable: One reason Meticore is more popular than most weight loss products is the fact that it is reasonably priced, which makes it available to anyone on a budget. Additionally, it’s not only affordable but extremely effective as well. One bottle of Meticore should last you one month and this is an excellent bargain for the price.

Besides, Meticore users don’t need to buy expensive training equipment or get a gym membership. That said, this helps them to save money. For that reason, this natural working supplement seems like an awesome investment for anyone looking to shed a few pounds. Meticore can also be taken alongside home exercises or working out at the gym, depending on the user's preference.

No harmful ingredients: Most weight loss products in the market usually contain risky side-effects since they have a host of dangerous ingredients. However, Meticore is made from natural ingredients with no side effects at all. And the blend of natural ingredients in the supplement works effectively with no side effects whatsoever.

So, users don’t need to fear about their safety when taking Meticore.

Enhances both physical and mental health: Based on the manufacturer’s recommendations on the official website, Meticore can help users get an attractive look and get into shape. Consumers gain confidence when they lose weight and they feel young and better. Additionally, users become energetic and more active when they shed the extra fat, which enhances their confidence drastically.

Are you interested to lose a few pounds naturally? If so, just visit the official website and make a purchase. After the order is processed, the company will ship the supplement to your doorstep within a few working days. It’s as simple as that! But if there are any delivery issues, contact the customer care team on the official website.

Is Meticore Better Than Other Weight Loss Supplements?

Imagine it being the year 2021 with all the innovations in science and technology the modern day world has at its finger tips and there not being a truly effective weight loss supplement available in the world despite literally thousands of products to choose from all claiming benefits around losing weight. While the sliding scale of "being better" is very relative and objective, in terms of knowing whether or not Meticore works better than all the other available weight loss diet pills on the market is going to be difficult to dial in completely giving all driving forces and determining factors, but the truth is Meticore has become one of the hottest selling metabolism boosters ever since its relaunch in October 2020. With a soft release of the weight loss formulation back in August 2020, Meticore came for the weight loss supplement crown in 2021 and is doing so by being very specific in regards to how it works and why it helps bolster better-than-average weight loss results. Because of all the details outlined above, Meticore does indeed stand out from the crowded weight loss supplement space for a number of reasons.

From its affordability, to its ingredient integrity and overall approach to specifically target low core body temperature optimization, Meticore is a must-try weight loss diet pill in 2021 for those looking for that extra push and catalyst to accelerate fat burning efforts and new year new you resolutions to come to life.

Does it make financial sense to buy a weight-burning formula that exceeds your budget? Well, most people often avoid expensive products, especially now during the pandemic when money is hard to come by. The main problem with weight loss products is the risk of whether they’ll work or not. These risks make it difficult for users to invest their hard-earned cash on a costly supplement.

But when the supplement is budget-friendly, then users can make a purchase and try it out. A bottle of Meticore is only $59, which lasts for 30 days. And when you purchase the supplement in bulk, the price reduces to $39 per bottle. Plus, all Meticore orders come with a two-month return-back guarantee. So, if the supplement doesn’t work to your expectations, just use the money-back guarantee to request for a full refund hassle-free.

For anyone looking to lose weight fast, then Meticore is a great product to try. But first, do you know where to purchase Meticore? For amazing price discounts, visit Meticore’s official website to make a bottle purchase. Unfortunately, this herbal supplement isn’t sold on Walmart, Amazon, GNC, or other international stores. Be careful of other websites that claim to sell Meticore as they are likely fraudsters looking to scam you.

Regardless of your location, it’s easy to order a bottle of Meticore capsules online. U.S orders usually take about 2-3 business days to deliver but this depends on your location. International orders may take extra days as far as delivery is concerned. Therefore, if you don't know the exact date or time when you’ll receive the order, just contact the customer care on the official website.

How to Avoid Meticore Scams and Fake Pills?

Since Meticore has become increasingly popular in the weight loss industry, many cheap imitations have flooded the market. And due to this, many people claim that Meticore doesn’t really work as advertised but this isn’t accurate. Remember that counterfeit products don’t work and should be avoided as they contain chemical fillers and derivatives that can cause health problems.

That said, users should never buy the supplement on online platforms like eBay or Amazon. Most fake supplements usually have imitation labels that might be difficult to spot. Moreover, they can be extremely cheap compared to the actual product. And though the company is trying to report the unscrupulous Meticore product listings online, many fake ’Meticore’ products are still being sold as an alarming products.

To avoid getting scammed online, you need to purchase the supplement directly from the official website. That way, you enjoy peace of mind knowing you’re buying a genuine product. Also, purchasing the supplement from the manufacturer’s website offers you excellent customer service and a guaranteed money-back policy. If there are any delivery issues or you want to request for a return-back guarantee, it’s easy to contact the customer service team.

As mentioned earlier, one bottle is only $59 but you can buy the supplement at $39 when you buy in bulk, which is preferable if you want to enjoy cost savings. While you will pay shipping costs to receive the bottle, this is pretty negligible.

Final Verdict on Meticore Weight Loss Pills

For anyone going into 2021 with hopes of a slimmer figure, Meticore is here to help support appetite suppression, metabolism regeneration and toxicity flushing. The ingredients support everything from reducing inflammation to a faster metabolic rate and healthier inflammatory response using only natural sources that are proven and are associated with strong scientific research. Users aren’t likely to experience any side effects, but users may want to check with a doctor if they take medications or have had difficulty with dietary supplementation before.

Never before has a supplement been formulated to help to regulate the body’s core temperature, a known factor in determining how well the body manages its fat and weight ratios. It also helps to promote rapid weight loss minus the side effects common in most products on the market because of the highly potent ingredients that cause a natural flushing and removal process to commence. In a nutshell, avoid the temptation of consuming more than the recommended dosage to avoid health complications, as taking one pill a day is what the doctor and Todd Pittman both recommend.

Knowing that Meticore is a diet supplement that claims to offer weight loss by jumpstarting the metabolism by raising body temperature, everyone should know that the body's natural ability to maintain high core heat will decline due to age-related conditions and internal environments. There are multiple studies that have proven a strong correlation between metabolism and core body temperatures, with low core body temperature being the main culprit of the metabolic rate slowdown. This inactivity causes cellular health to slow, which in turns reduces the heat and ability to manage body weight effectively.

To date, there has never been a supplement like Meticore that works to tackle this problem underlying issue with why most individuals weight loss efforts are fruitless. The hand selected carefully crafted all-natural ingredients inside Meticore awaken the sleeping metabolism to speed up the body's digestive system and flush out the unhealthy toxins, which aids to accelerated weight loss results due to the removal of toxic metabolic waste byproducts. It works for any aged man and woman alike to support the reversal of fates when it comes to past weight loss problems. The potent formula uses high-quality nutrients designed to boost the inner body temperature and to supercharge the metabolism.

The year 2021 is something everyone has been looking forward to for many months given the course of events that unfolded in 2020. With all of the changes in remote working from home, events being shutdown and overall newfound lifestyle adjustments necessary to make life in 2020 work; 2021 offers a fresh start mindset for many looking to increase their personal focus on health and wellness, and using Meticore as an extra-effort enhancement supplementation booster to match the new year ambitions is a smart choice. There are many high quality fat burners on the market today, but the Meticore weight loss diet pill is in a league of its own when it comes to formulation, affordability and effectiveness.

All purchases of Meticore should be made through the official website at MyMeticore.com to ensure consumer safety and protection against fraudulent offers and fake products sold online under the same name. Not only will customers save the most with the biggest discounts automatically applied to every Meticore order, but all users will get a two month trial phase to see how well the fat burning metabolism booster for weight loss works or your money back in 60 days from purchase date.

By now, everyone knows health is thy wealth, and as 2021 New Year Resolution's get underway this week and month, adding more support via the best weight loss diet pill in 2021 is not a bad place to start for those looking to effectively manage body fat and reduce excess weight by melting pounds away each and every morning with the one and only morning metabolism trigger.

Click Here to Buy Meticore from the Official Website Today and Save Big with a 2021 Special Discount Right Now

Official Website - https://mymeticore.com/

Contact Details: Meticore

contact@meticore.com

TOLL FREE (888) 966-1522

HealthSupplement.net reviews are natural health advocates with over a decade of experience researching and reviewing wellness products and programs.

Any purchase done from this story is done at your own risk. Consult a qualified professional before any such purchase. Any purchase done from these links is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling. The content on this release does not take any responsibility directly or indirectly.

Product support: contact@meticore.com



Media Contact: info@healthsupplement.net



##









This news has been published for the above source. HealthSupplement.net [ID=16096]

KISS PR PRODUCT REVIEWER COMPENSATION DISCLOSURE

Pursuant to the Federal Trade Commission's guidance of the public in conducting its affairs in conformity with legal requirements comprised in 16 C.F.R. § 255 et seq. on the use of endorsements and testimonials in advertising, this Product Reviewer Compensation Disclosure is provided by KissPR.com LLC and its affiliated entities (hereinafter referred to collectively as “KISS PR”). This disclosure applies to content displayed on all mobile, desktop, and other online versions of KISS PR’s websites and to those of KISS PR’s distribution partners (hereinafter referred to collectively as “the Websites”) and is provided for the purpose of disclosing the nature of the connection between KISS PR and product reviewers, advertisers, sponsors, endorsers, and other third-parties whose advertisements, sponsorships, endorsements, testimonials, opinions, or other product-related or service-related statements or reviews may appear on the Websites (hereinafter referred to as an "Product Reviewer").

This Product Reviewer Compensation Disclosure is either posted on the Websites or is accessible via a weblink contained in a post or article distributed via one or more of the Websites in order to disclose to you that in consideration of payment of monetary and other compensation from a Product Reviewer, KISS PR sells various advertising, sponsorships, and marketing campaigns that are featured on one or more of the Websites.

There is a financial connection related to some of the products or services mentioned, reviewed, or recommended on the Websites between KISS PR and the Product Reviewer that owns, markets, or sells such product or service. If you decide to purchase a product or service featured on one or more of the Websites, KISS PR will not receive compensation related to that purchase from a Product Reviewer but may receive a one-time fee from the Product Reviewer for posting or distributing the product review on or via the Websites.

Further, KISS PR may post or otherwise promote on the Websites content, including editorial content, which may feature third-party products and services (a "Featured Product"). This content may contain weblinks to third-party owned or operated web sites where you can purchase Featured Product (“Product Link”). If you click on a Product Link and then purchase a Featured Product on the linked web site, KISS PR may receive compensation from the third-party offering the Featured Product.

Weblinks on the Websites featuring a Featured Product may be added to posts or articles that are not identified on the Websites as comprising or containing paid or sponsored content. In such case, a disclosure statement about the Featured Product and the compensation that KISS PR might receive in connection with its purchase by you will be included in such posts or articles. Further, third-party advertisements may be posted on the Websites. Each time you click on such an advertisement, KISS PR may receive compensation from the third-party advertiser, even if you do not purchase any product or service from that third-party.

While KISS PR may receive compensation in connection with your purchase of a Featured Product as described above, KISS PR will, subject to the disclaimer of liability set forth below, endeavor to ensure that product or service endorsements appearing in the Websites or in posts or articles distributed via the Websites reflect the honest opinions, findings, beliefs, or experiences of the Product Reviewer as they relate to such product or service. If you have any complaint or concern relating to the content of any such post or article, including alleged infringement of any intellectual property rights, you should address your complaint or concern directly to the Product Reviewer.

NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES ; NON-RELIANCE . EXCEPT FOR ANY EXPRESS REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES CONTAINED IN THIS DISCLOSURE STATEMENT, NEITHER KISS PR NOR ANY OTHER PERSON ON KISS PR’S BEHALF HAS MADE OR MAKES ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EITHER ORAL OR WRITTEN, WHETHER ARISING BY LAW, COURSE OF DEALING, COURSE OF PERFORMANCE, USAGE, TRADE, OR OTHERWISE, ALL OF WHICH ARE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED, AND YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT YOU HAVE NOT RELIED UPON ANY REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY MADE BY KISS PR OR ANY OTHER PERSON ON KISS PR’S BEHALF, EXCEPT AS SPECIFICALLY PROVIDED IN THIS DISCOSURE STATEMENT.

DISCLAIMER OF LIABILITY . IN NO EVENT SHALL KISS PR BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANYOF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OF OR THE ACCURACY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY ADVERTISEMENT, SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, TESTIMONIAL, OPINION, OR OTHER PRODUCT-RELATED OR SERVICE-RELATED STATEMENT OR REVIEW APPEARING IN THE WEBSITES OR IN ANY POST OR ARTICLE DISTRIBUTED VIA THE WEBSITES.



Media Contact Website: [KISS PR Brand Story PressWire] - Email: Media@kisspr.com







Attachment