Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carrageenan Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Kappa, Iota, Lambda), by Function (Thickener, Gelling Agent, Stabilizer), by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global carrageenan market size is expected to reach USD 1.17 billion by 2027
It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027. Carrageenan creates a fatty mouthfeel in food products, thus finds application in the production of vegetable-based dairy alternatives, low-fat cottage cheese, and low-fat cream, among others. The growth of the food and beverage sector, in line with the increasing population and changing consumer eating habits, is expected to fuel industry growth.
Rising product penetration in pharmaceuticals, oil drilling, nutraceuticals, textile printing, cosmetics, and paper treatment industry is expected to boost the market growth. In the pharmaceutical industry, the product acts as a vegan thickening agent and an inactive excipient for tablet manufacturing. In industrial application, this gelling agent finds application in paper and fabric marbling.
Europe and North America emerged as the major markets for Carrageenan, together accounting for over 50.0% share of the global revenue in 2019. The embracing of healthier lifestyles by a large portion of the population and growing preference for healthy foods are likely to contribute to market growth. Growing demand for plant-based food ingredients in these markets is expected to support market growth.
Cargill, Incorporated; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Ceasma; Lauta Ltd.; Ingredion Incorporated; and CP Kelco U.S., Inc. are some of the major players engaged in manufacturing carrageenan in the market. Stringent quality criteria complying with international quality standards and regulations that govern the food stabilizer products are a few bottlenecks, which are likely to inhibit the growth of the market.
