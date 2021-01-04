New York, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Third-party Logistics Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05439304/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the third-party logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of e-commerce and cost reduction through the use of third-party logistics. In addition, the growth of e-commerce is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The third-party logistics market analysis includes application segments and geographical landscapes.



The third-party logistics market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Transportation services

• Warehousing and distribution services

• Other services



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing number of trade agreements among nations as one of the prime reasons driving the third-party logistics market growth during the next few years.



