Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Mapping and Modeling Market - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global 3D Mapping and Modeling Market Size is Expected to grow from USD 3.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 7.6 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.0%
3D mapping and modeling is a technique of profiling of objects in 3D in order to map the objects in real-world. There are several ways for a 3D profiling of an area or object, such as using a pair of a stereo camera. Another method is to measure the depth of an object or feature from focus. It provides the latest technical methods for visualisation and gathering information. Moreover, 3D mapping and modeling is tool that creates 3D scenes of a location that benefits enterprises such as high rise development, building interior and exterior and effects of a disaster.
COVID-19 is disrupting the world, businesses, and economies, thus impacting the livelihood of people, their interaction, and the way they manage their businesses. The ability to sustain is becoming the new normal for enterprises as they are shifting their focus from growth opportunities to the implementation of drastic measures for mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The competition among major 3D mapping and modeling companies is expected to be furious as most upcoming AI and analytics projects are kept on hold due to the pandemic. Hence, several companies would fight to gain a single project.
Businesses are trying to return back to normal and facing multiple challenges on the customer as well as operational side. Meeting customer expectations in terms of optimizing processes, increasing security concerns due to various voice-related recording systems and networks, growing network connectivity issues, and declining industrial and manufacturing operations are some of the key business challenges.
New practices such as work from home and social distancing are creating the need for remote monitoring, smart payment technologies, and building digital infrastructure for large-scale deployments. With a sudden surge in remote workers, there is an increase in the demand for advanced 3D mapping and modeling-based software tools and services to effectively store and safeguard a huge amount of data.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Challenges
3D Mapping and Modeling Techniques
Case Study Analysis
Patent Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
Technology Analysis
Regulatory Compliances
Pricing Analysis
Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology
Company Profiles
Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020
Startup/SME Profiles
