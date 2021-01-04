Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Mapping and Modeling Market - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global 3D Mapping and Modeling Market Size is Expected to grow from USD 3.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 7.6 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.0%

3D mapping and modeling is a technique of profiling of objects in 3D in order to map the objects in real-world. There are several ways for a 3D profiling of an area or object, such as using a pair of a stereo camera. Another method is to measure the depth of an object or feature from focus. It provides the latest technical methods for visualisation and gathering information. Moreover, 3D mapping and modeling is tool that creates 3D scenes of a location that benefits enterprises such as high rise development, building interior and exterior and effects of a disaster.



COVID-19 is disrupting the world, businesses, and economies, thus impacting the livelihood of people, their interaction, and the way they manage their businesses. The ability to sustain is becoming the new normal for enterprises as they are shifting their focus from growth opportunities to the implementation of drastic measures for mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The competition among major 3D mapping and modeling companies is expected to be furious as most upcoming AI and analytics projects are kept on hold due to the pandemic. Hence, several companies would fight to gain a single project.



Businesses are trying to return back to normal and facing multiple challenges on the customer as well as operational side. Meeting customer expectations in terms of optimizing processes, increasing security concerns due to various voice-related recording systems and networks, growing network connectivity issues, and declining industrial and manufacturing operations are some of the key business challenges.



New practices such as work from home and social distancing are creating the need for remote monitoring, smart payment technologies, and building digital infrastructure for large-scale deployments. With a sudden surge in remote workers, there is an increase in the demand for advanced 3D mapping and modeling-based software tools and services to effectively store and safeguard a huge amount of data.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

High Demand for 3D Animation in Mobile Applications, Games, and Movies for Enhanced Viewing Experience

Technological Advancements in 3D Scanners, 3D Sensors, and Other Acquisition Devices

Increasing Availability of 3D Content

Advent of 3D-Enabled Display Devices for a Better Navigation Experience

Restraints

Increasing Corruption and Piracy Concerns

High Technological and Installation Costs

Opportunities

Emergence of AI and Ml Technologies to Boost the 3D Content Accuracy

HD 3D Viewing Customer Experience

Challenges

Stringent Government Regulations and Lack of Investments

Lack of Expertise and a Skilled Workforce

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Economy

Cumulative Growth Analysis

3D Mapping and Modeling Techniques

3D Mapping Techniques

Photogrammetry

Lidar

Radar

Sonar

3D Modeling Techniques

Wireframe Modeling

Surface Modeling

Solid Modeling

Case Study Analysis



Patent Analysis

IoT Patents Filed

Value Chain Analysis



Technology Analysis

3D Mapping and Modeling and AI

3D Mapping and Modeling and IoT

3D Mapping and Modeling and Blockchain

Regulatory Compliances

General Data Protection Regulation

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996

Pricing Analysis



Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles



Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

Market Ranking Analysis, by Company

Star

Emerging Leader

Pervasive

Participant

Company Profiles

Autodesk

Saab Ab

Golden Software

Trimble

AirbUS

Intermap Technologies

The Foundry Visionmongers

Esri

Topcon

Cybercity 3D

Bentley Systems

Alphabet

Dassault Systemes

Adobe

Pix4D

Apple

Pixologic

Flight Evolved

Maxon

Onionlab

Mitsubishi Electric

Wrld

Geodigital

Geoslam

Mapbox

Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020

Progressive Companies

Responsive Companies

Dynamic Companies

Starting Blocks

Startup/SME Profiles

Deepmap

Civil Maps

Hivemapper

Lvl5

Shapr3D

Innersight

Astrivis

Pointivo

Dynamic Map Platform

