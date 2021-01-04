Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Mapping and Modeling Market - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global 3D Mapping and Modeling Market Size is Expected to grow from USD 3.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 7.6 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.0%

3D mapping and modeling is a technique of profiling of objects in 3D in order to map the objects in real-world. There are several ways for a 3D profiling of an area or object, such as using a pair of a stereo camera. Another method is to measure the depth of an object or feature from focus. It provides the latest technical methods for visualisation and gathering information. Moreover, 3D mapping and modeling is tool that creates 3D scenes of a location that benefits enterprises such as high rise development, building interior and exterior and effects of a disaster.

COVID-19 is disrupting the world, businesses, and economies, thus impacting the livelihood of people, their interaction, and the way they manage their businesses. The ability to sustain is becoming the new normal for enterprises as they are shifting their focus from growth opportunities to the implementation of drastic measures for mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The competition among major 3D mapping and modeling companies is expected to be furious as most upcoming AI and analytics projects are kept on hold due to the pandemic. Hence, several companies would fight to gain a single project.

Businesses are trying to return back to normal and facing multiple challenges on the customer as well as operational side. Meeting customer expectations in terms of optimizing processes, increasing security concerns due to various voice-related recording systems and networks, growing network connectivity issues, and declining industrial and manufacturing operations are some of the key business challenges.

New practices such as work from home and social distancing are creating the need for remote monitoring, smart payment technologies, and building digital infrastructure for large-scale deployments. With a sudden surge in remote workers, there is an increase in the demand for advanced 3D mapping and modeling-based software tools and services to effectively store and safeguard a huge amount of data.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • High Demand for 3D Animation in Mobile Applications, Games, and Movies for Enhanced Viewing Experience
  • Technological Advancements in 3D Scanners, 3D Sensors, and Other Acquisition Devices
  • Increasing Availability of 3D Content
  • Advent of 3D-Enabled Display Devices for a Better Navigation Experience

Restraints

  • Increasing Corruption and Piracy Concerns
  • High Technological and Installation Costs

Opportunities

  • Emergence of AI and Ml Technologies to Boost the 3D Content Accuracy
  • HD 3D Viewing Customer Experience

Challenges

  • Stringent Government Regulations and Lack of Investments
  • Lack of Expertise and a Skilled Workforce
  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Economy
  • Cumulative Growth Analysis

3D Mapping and Modeling Techniques

  • 3D Mapping Techniques
  • Photogrammetry
  • Lidar
  • Radar
  • Sonar
  • 3D Modeling Techniques
  • Wireframe Modeling
  • Surface Modeling
  • Solid Modeling

Case Study Analysis

Patent Analysis

  • IoT Patents Filed

Value Chain Analysis

Technology Analysis

  • 3D Mapping and Modeling and AI
  • 3D Mapping and Modeling and IoT
  • 3D Mapping and Modeling and Blockchain

Regulatory Compliances

  • General Data Protection Regulation
  • Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996

Pricing Analysis

Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

  • Market Ranking Analysis, by Company
  • Star
  • Emerging Leader
  • Pervasive
  • Participant

Company Profiles

  • Autodesk
  • Saab Ab
  • Golden Software
  • Trimble
  • AirbUS
  • Intermap Technologies
  • The Foundry Visionmongers
  • Esri
  • Topcon
  • Cybercity 3D
  • Bentley Systems
  • Alphabet
  • Dassault Systemes
  • Adobe
  • Pix4D
  • Apple
  • Pixologic
  • Flight Evolved
  • Maxon
  • Onionlab
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Wrld
  • Geodigital
  • Geoslam
  • Mapbox

Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020

  • Progressive Companies
  • Responsive Companies
  • Dynamic Companies
  • Starting Blocks

Startup/SME Profiles

  • Deepmap
  • Civil Maps
  • Hivemapper
  • Lvl5
  • Shapr3D
  • Innersight
  • Astrivis
  • Pointivo
  • Dynamic Map Platform

