The global print advertising distribution market is expected to decline from $15.4 billion in 2019 to $14.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.5%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to reach $14.25 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of -0.35%. Internet access, digital advertising, and social media are playing as huge contributors to the decline in print advertising distribution.



The print advertising distribution market consists of revenue generated from providing services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are involved in the distribution and delivery of advertisement materials such as sample products, circulars, brochures, and coupons among others through door-to-door promotion, placing flyers, and handing the samples in retail stores. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the print advertising distribution market in 2019 and is expected to remain the largest region in this market even in the forecast period.



In November 2019, Hood Packaging Corporation, a US-based manufacturer of packaging materials, acquired TC Transcontinental, a Canada-based commercial printing and specialty media company, for $180 million. With the acquisition of TC Transcontinental, Hood Packaging Corporation is acquiring the paper and woven polypropylene packaging operations of TC Transcontinental. TC Transcontinental is a company engaged in providing integrated innovative printing solutions to publishers and marketers across North America.



The print advertising distribution market covered in this report is segmented by type into newspapers; magazines; posters and banners; others. It is also segmented by service into advertising material direct distribution services; circular direct distribution services; coupon direct distribution services; directory telephone; door-to-door distribution of advertising materials; flyer direct distribution services; handbill direct distribution services; sample direct distribution services and by industry into retail; electronics and telecommunications; insurance; finance; others.



The revenue of the print advertising distribution market is expected to decline due to mass business closures that are limiting the growth of the market. According to CNN Business, in 2019, US retailers announced 9,302 store closings, which is a 59% jump from 2018, majorly due to bankruptcy. Due to the mass store closures, not only that print subscriptions were lagging but there were no new business promotions as well, which meant there were no print ads, subsequently decreasing the revenues generated by the print advertising distribution market.



The launch of augmented reality is gaining popularity in the print advertising distribution market. Major players operating in the industry are continuously focused on introducing innovations and technologies to better serve the needs of consumers. For instance, in 2018, Adweek reports the number of augmented reality (AR) users is projected to hit 200 million. The augmented reality trend of combining print with digital is a new way to connect with users. This combination has been spawning some incredible campaigns which offer advertisers new opportunities to create a virtual shop window on any printed marketing material. The best example is the Australian wine brand ’19 Crimes’ that has the labels embedded with AR technology. When the users scan the label with an AR app on their phone, the label comes alive and the person shown on the label tells the story of 19 Crimes.



An increase in consumer base is expected to drive the demand for the print advertising distribution market. Print advertising will continue to have a strong consumer base because print advertising offer readers high-quality, reliable content to develop credibility, and advertisers can easily leverage this credibility. According to a national survey of USA internet users, approximately 82% of Americans found print advertisements more trustworthy than online advertising. People of all ages read newspapers and magazines that are the mainstay of these print advertisements, however, the majority of the consumers are older adults and long-time readers. They find it easy to read the newspapers as it provides them the leisure to read as per their time, and also that they use significantly fewer digital applications and spend less time on gadgets. Therefore, an increasing number of the consumer base is predicted to fuel the demand for the print advertising distribution market.

