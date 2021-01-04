New York, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rooftop Solar Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05401855/?utm_source=GNW

The report on rooftop solar market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing electricity prices, favorable policies for adoption of rooftop solar systems and decline in solar module prices. In addition, increasing electricity prices is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The rooftop solar market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The rooftop solar market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Non-residential

• Residential



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing focus toward self-consumption as one of the prime reasons driving the rooftop solar market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of solar as hybrid power systems and development of zero energy buildings will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on rooftop solar market covers the following areas:

• Rooftop solar market sizing

• Rooftop solar market forecast

• Rooftop solar market industry analysis





