CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MNP LTD. acquires Beth Maynard & Associates Inc, a consumer insolvency practice based in Sudbury, Ontario, effective January 1, 2021.



“This acquisition will continue to help our firm achieve its strategic goal of offering more individuals consumer insolvency services and tailored debt solutions,” said Grant Bazian, Licensed Insolvency Trustee and the President of MNP LTD.

“MNP is very excited about this acquisition as it immediately expands our presence into the Sudbury and North Bay areas in conjunction with new locations in Elliot Lake and Blind River,” said Grant Bazian. “Further expansion into Sault Ste Marie and Timmins is slated to follow.”

Established in 2009, Beth Maynard & Associates has been serving clients in Northern Ontario for 12 years. Beth started the practice because she believed that Northern Ontario needed local professionals to help individuals suffering from financial distress.

“I purchased the practice from a retiring Licensed Insolvency Trustee because I wanted to help my clients eliminate their debt and move forward towards a better financial future,” said Beth Maynard. “When the opportunity came to join forces with MNP, we realized that we could make an even greater difference together. MNP is very passionate about their clients. We are excited to join a firm that shares that same commitment to providing quality and local service. Both of our firms take the time to ensure that we know what the best options are available for our clients before respectfully guiding them through the insolvency process with understanding. It’s truly a great fit.”

“Consumer Insolvency is an area where our team continues to excel and we are very excited to extend our expertise and reach to more people and new markets,” said Bazian. “I am looking forward to working with Beth Maynard and her team to ensure that the transition is smooth for all clients and team members involved.”

This recent acquisition increases MNP’s local consumer Insolvency presence to a total of 76 locations across Ontario. To contact Beth and her team or to learn more about MNP LTD’s life-changing debt solutions visit www.MNPdebt.ca .



About MNP LTD

MNP LTD, a division of the national accounting firm MNP LLP, is the largest insolvency practice in Canada. For more than 50 years, our experienced team of Licensed Insolvency Trustees and advisors have been working with individuals to help them recover from times of financial distress and regain control of their finances. With more than 230 Canadian offices from coast-to-coast, MNP helps thousands of Canadians each year who are struggling with an overwhelming amount of debt. Visit MNPdebt.ca to contact a Licensed Insolvency Trustee or use our free Do it Yourself (DIY) debt assessment tools . For regular, bite-sized insights about debt and personal finances, subscribe to the MNP 3 Minute Debt Break Podcast .

For more information, please contact:

