LONDON, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” or “Freeline”), a clinical-stage, fully integrated, next generation, systemic AAV-based gene therapy company with the ambition of transforming the lives of patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, today announced they will participate virtually at conferences during January 2021.
About Freeline
Freeline is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on AAV-based gene therapy targeting the liver. Its vision is to create better lives for people suffering from chronic, systemic diseases using the potential of gene therapy as a one-time treatment to provide a potential functional cure. Freeline is headquartered in the UK and has operations in Germany and the US.
Further information
United States
David Arrington – Head of Investor Relations
+ 1 (646) 668 6947
david.arrington@freeline.life
LifeSci Advisors
Dan Ferry
+1 (617) 430 7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
Europe
JW Communications
Julia Wilson
+44 (0) 7818 430877
juliawilsonuk@gmail.com
Freeline Therapeutics
Stevenage, UNITED KINGDOM
Freeline_Logo_Red_RGB.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: